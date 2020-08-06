2020 MTV Video Music Awards host announced: Keke Palmer will emcee the 37th annual VMAs

On August 6, the MTV Video Music Awards announced that actress, musician and talk show host Keke Palmer will be hosting the 37th annual event, which is scheduled for Sunday night, August 30, 2020. Watch her announcement above, in which she tells the good news to her former Nickelodeon alter ego True Jackson.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable,” said a statement from Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

Palmer first broke out as a child actor with roles including the title character in 2006’s “Akeelah and the Bee.” She later starred in “True Jackson, VP” for three seasons from 2008 to 2011. As an adult, she has appeared in “Masters of Sex,” “Scream Queens” and the critically acclaimed 2019 film “Hustlers.” She’s currently featured on “GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” for which she just received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

As a recording artist, Palmer has released one studio album and several EPs and mixtapes, so perhaps someday soon she’ll take the stage as a winner instead of as a host. This year, though, the top contenders are Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande with nine bids apiece. Their collaboration “Rain on Me” is up for Video of the Year against “The Man” by Taylor Swift, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, “Life is Good” by Future and Drake, and “Godzilla” by Eminem and Juice WRLD.

Three other nominated acts have been announced as performers for the event: BTS, J Balvin and Doja Cat. And we can expect more where that came from.

