MTV VMA 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User luciano santoro for getting the highest score of 73.33% when predicting the MTV Video Music Awards winners on Sunday.

A total of 760 people worldwide predicted these 2020 VMA champs in 15 categories for the ceremony hosted by Keke Palmer. Our top scorer got 11 of these categories correct, including Doja Cat (New Artist), Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (Song of the Year), Megan Thee Stallion (Hip Hop Video) and BTS (Pop Video)

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our five Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery is tops with 60.00. We then have a four-way tie at 46.67% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Paul Sheehan and myself. See Editors’ scores.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions