Make it ‘Rain’! Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are VMA front-runners, according to our early odds

The 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominations were announced on July 30 with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande on top with nine bids apiece. Most of those noms are for their collaboration “Rain on Me,” and according to the early predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users, they’ll take top honors for Video of the Year. Watch the music video above.

The futuristic “Rain on Me” is the most nominated video at this event with seven total bids. In addition to the top prize, it’s up for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop Video, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Visual Effects. But having the most nominations doesn’t always indicate the front-runner to win. Fans online vote for the winners, but they didn’t pick the nominees, so what matters is whose fan base is most passionate about getting out the vote.

The good news for “Rain on Me” is that it has the benefit of two powerful music fandoms: Gaga’s Little Monsters and Grande’s Arianators. Those armies have powered these artists to a combined 18 VMAs over the course of their careers, including Video of the Year for Gaga’s “Bad Romance” in 2010 and Artist of the Year for Grande in 2019. But this would be the first time in almost two decades that a collaboration between female artists won. The last time it happened was 2001 when Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, Lil Kim and Missy Elliott teamed up for “Lady Marmalade.”

As of this writing “Rain on Me” gets leading odds of 6/1 with support from 18 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMA winners. It’s followed closely by “The Man” by Taylor Swift with 13/2 odds. And talk about powerful fan bases — Swift has won the top prize twice at the VMAs, including last year for “You Need to Calm Down,” and she just released a surprise new album, so her fans are as active as ever. Do you think Gaga and Grande will “Rain” on Swift’s parade anyway?

