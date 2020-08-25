MTV VMAs announce nominees for Song of the Summer and Best Group: BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more

Two more categories were announced for the MTV Video Music Awards with only a few days to go before the August 30 ceremony. Scroll down to see the nominees for Best Group and Song of the Summer.

Best Group was reintroduced in 2019 after it had been discontinued for 12 years. The Korean pop band BTS are the defending champion, and unsurprisingly they’re nominated again this year in a field of 10 nominees that also includes fellow K-Pop stars BLACKPINK and MONSTA X, plus a couple of other international boy bands: Australia’s 5 Seconds of Summer and the Latin American quintet CNCO.

Meanwhile, this year’s Song of the Summer race has a whopping 16 nominees and includes a couple of past winners. Harry Styles is up for “Watermelon Sugar” after winning in 2013 for “Best Song Ever” as a member of the group One Direction. And rapper Cardi B previously prevailed in 2018 for “I Like It.” Now she’s back with the provocative viral hit “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. But they’ll have to face an eclectic list of rivals ranging from Taylor Swift (“Cardigan“) to DaBaby (“Rockstar”).

With so many nominees, these categories could be wide open, so who do you think will and should win these prizes when the winners are announced this weekend?

BEST GROUP — On August 24 and August 25, fans could vote for the winner by swiping up on MTV’s Instagram Story. The nominees are as follows:

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER — Starting Wednesday, August 26, fans can decide the winner in bracket-style voting on MTV’s Instagram Story. Those nominees are:

BLACKPINK, “How You Like That”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled feat. Drake, “Popstar”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Dua Lipa, “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow, “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby feat. 42 Dugg, “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus, “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch, “The Woo”

SAINt JHN, “Roses”

Saweetie, “Tap In”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they’re faring in our odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced on August 30. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.