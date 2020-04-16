Emmys 2020 exclusive: Nat Geo categories for ‘Barkskins,’ ‘Cosmos,’ ‘The Cave’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for National Geographic. For this season, the network has the new limited series “Barkskins” (David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden), documentaries “The Cave” and “Sea of Shadows,” nonfiction series “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and more as part of their 2020 campaign.

Below, the Nat Geo list of submissions for all of their programs. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“BARKSKINS”

Limited Series

Limited Actor – David Thewlis

Limited Supporting Actress – Marcia Gay Harden

“BORN WILD: THE NEXT GENERATION”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“BRAIN GAMES”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“THE CAVE”

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

“COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS”

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“EXPEDITION AMELIA”

Narrator – Allison Janney

“GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED”

Structured Reality Program

Reality Host – Gordon Ramsay

“HIDDEN KINGDOMS OF CHINA”

Narrator – Michelle Yeoh

“THE INCREDIBLE DR. POL”

Unstructured Reality Program

Reality Host – Jan Pol

“LIFE BELOW ZERO”

Unstructured Reality Program

“RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS”

Structured Reality Series

Reality Host – Bear Grylls

“SEA OF SHADOWS”

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

“WOMEN OF IMPACT”

Narrator – Julianna Margulies

“THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special”

“YELLOWSTONE LIVE”

Variety Special (Live)

