National Society of Film Critics 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Robert Chardello for an excellent score of 71.43% when predicting the 2020 National Society of Film Critics awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with one other person — DallasShalDune — but has the better point score total of 20,650 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 1,300 people worldwide predicted these NSOFC champs in seven categories for the announcement. Our top scorer got five of these correct, including “Parasite” (Best Picture), Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory” (Best Actor), Laura Dern for “Marriage Story” (Best Supporting Actress) and Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Best Supporting Actor).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, seven of them are tied with 28:57% correct: Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna. Daniel Montgomery is next with 14.29% and then Zach Laws and myself with none right. Editors’ scores.

