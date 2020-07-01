Emmys 2020 exclusive: Netflix categories for ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ozark,’ Stranger Things’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Netflix. For this season, the streamer has returning hits “After Life” (Ricky Gervais), “Black Mirror” (Andrew Scott), “The Crown” (Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies), “Dead to Me” (Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini), “GLOW” (Alison Brie), “The Kominsky Method” (Michael Douglas), “Ozark” (Jason Bateman, Laura Linney), “Stranger Things” (Winona Ryder) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers include “#blackAF” (Kenya Barris), “Living with Yourself” (Paul Rudd), “The Politician” (Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow), “Space Force” (Steve Carell) and “The Witcher” (Henry Cavill).

Below, the list of Netflix lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama, TV movies and limited series. We’ve also got the full list of titles for variety, reality and other major genres. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

13 REASONS WHY

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Dylan Minnette

Drama Supporting Actor – Christian Navarro, Devin Druid, Miles Heizer, Timothy Granaderos, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn

Drama Supporting Actress – Brenda Strong, Alisha Boe, Amy Hargreaves, Grace Saif

Drama Guest Actor – RJ Brown, Mark Pellegrino

Drama Guest Actress – Kate Walsh

ALTERED CARBON

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Anthony Mackie

Drama Actress – Renée Elise Goldsberry

Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Conner, Torben Liebrecht, Will Yun Lee, James Saito

Drama Supporting Actress – Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi

Drama Guest Actress – Jihae, Dichen Lachman

ANOTHER LIFE

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Justin Chatwin

Drama Actress – Katee Sackhoff

Drama Supporting Actor – Samuel Anderson, JayR Tinaco, Jake Abel, AJ Rivera, Alexander Eling, Alex Ozerov

Drama Supporting Actress – Selma Blair, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, Blu Hunt, Jessica Camacho

Drama Guest Actor – Tyler Hoechlin, Martin Donovan

ARMISTEAD MAUPIN’S TALES OF THE CITY

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Murray Bartlett

Drama Actress – Ellen Page

Drama Supporting Actor – Charlie Barnett, Garcia

Drama Supporting Actress – Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Zosia Mamet

Drama Guest Actor – Luke Kirby, Stephen Spinella

Drama Guest Actress – Jen Richards, Daniela Vega

BLACK MIRROR

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor – Damson Idris, Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Drama Supporting Actress – Nicole Beharie, Madison Davenport, Angourie Rice

Drama Guest Actor – Andrew Scott

Drama Guest Actress – Miley Cyrus

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Ross Lynch

Drama Actress – Kiernan Shipka

Drama Supporting Actor – Chance Perdomo, Lachlan Watson, Richard Coyle, Gavin Leatherwood

Drama Supporting Actress – Lucy Davis, Tati Gabrielle, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Miranda Otto

THE CROWN

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Tobias Menzies

Drama Actress – Olivia Colman

Drama Supporting Actor – Josh O’Connor, Jason Watkins

Drama Supporting Actress – Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty

Drama Guest Actor – Charles Dance, Mark Lewis Jones

Drama Guest Actress – Jane Lapotaire

DAYBREAK

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Austin Crute, Colin Ford

Drama Actress – Sophie Simnett

Drama Supporting Actor – Matthew Broderick, Greg Kasyan, Cody Kearsley

Drama Supporting Actress – Krysta Rodriguez, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock

Drama Guest Actor – Ken Marino, Mather Zickel

LOCKE & KEY

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Connor Jessup

Drama Actress – Darby Stanchfield

Drama Supporting Actor – Aaron Ashmore

Drama Supporting Actress – Sherri Saum, Laysla De Oliveira

LOST IN SPACE

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Toby Stephens

Drama Actress – Molly Parker

Drama Supporting Actor – Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, JJ Feild

Drama Supporting Actress – Parker Posey, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell

Drama Guest Actress – Selma Blair

MARVEL’S JESSICA JONES

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Krysten Ritter

Drama Supporting Actor – Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Eka Darville

Drama Supporting Actress – Sarita Choudhury, Rebecca De Mornay, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss

MESSIAH

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Mehdi Dehbi

Drama Actress – Michelle Monaghan

Drama Supporting Actor – Tomer Sisley, John Ortiz, Sayyid El Alami, Farès Landoulsi, Wil Traval

Drama Supporting Actress – Stefania LaVie Owen, Melinda Page Hamilton, Jane Adams

Drama Guest Actor – Naby Dakhli, Dermot Mulroney, Makram Khoury

Drama Guest Actress – Chelsea Niven

MINDHUNTER

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany

Drama Actress – Anna Torv

Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Cerveris, Albert Jones

Drama Supporting Actress – June Carryl

Drama Guest Actor – Damon Herriman, Oliver Cooper

Drama Guest Actress – Sierra Aylina McClain

NARCOS: MEXICO

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy

Drama Supporting Actor – Jesús Ochoa, José María Yazpik, Alejandro Edda

Drama Supporting Actress – Mayra Hermosillo, Teresa Ruiz

Drama Guest Actor – Alberto Ammann, Milton Cortés, Nat Faxon

Drama Guest Actress – Sosie Bacon, Fernanda Andrade

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Taylor Schilling

Drama Supporting Actor – Nick Sandow

Drama Supporting Actress – Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon, Taryn Manning, Natasha Lyonne, Adrienne C. Moore, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Kate Mulgrew, Yael Stone, Laura Gomez, Diane Guerrero, Jackie Cruz

Drama Guest Actress – Laverne Cox

OUTER BANKS

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Chase Stokes

Drama Actress – Madelyn Cline

Drama Supporting Actor – Drew Starkey

Drama Supporting Actress – Adina Porter

OZARK

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Jason Bateman

Drama Actress – Laura Linney

Drama Supporting Actor – Tom Pelphrey

Drama Supporting Actress – Julia Garner, Janet McTeer

PEAKY BLINDERS

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Cillian Murphy

Drama Actress – Helen McCrory

Drama Supporting Actor – Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Sam Claflin

Drama Supporting Actress – Sophie Rundle, Natasha O’Keeffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Phillips

Drama Guest Actor – Tom Hardy

SOUNDTRACK

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Paul James

Drama Actress – Callie Hernandez

Drama Supporting Actor – Jahmil French, Campbell Scott

Drama Supporting Actress – Jenna Dewan, Madeleine Stowe, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan

Ferguson

Drama Guest Actor – Josh Helman

Drama Guest Actress – Amy Irving

SPINNING OUT

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Kaya Scodelario

Drama Supporting Actress – January Jones

STRANGER THINGS

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Winona Ryder

Drama Supporting Actor – David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Dacre Montgomery, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Charlie Heaton, Cary Elwes, Brett Gelman

Drama Supporting Actress – Millie Bobby Brown, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono

Drama Guest Actress – Gabriella Pizzolo

SWEET MAGNOLIAS

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Justin Bruening

Drama Actress – JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley

Drama Supporting Actor – Dion Johnstone

Drama Supporting Actress – Caroline Lagerfelt, Jamie Lynn Spears

VIRGIN RIVER

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Martin Henderson

Drama Actress – Alexandra Breckenridge

Drama Supporting Actor – Tim Matheson, Daniel Gillies

Drama Supporting Actress – Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley

Drama Guest Actor – David Cubitt

Drama Guest Actress – Lynda Boyd

WHITE LINES

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Daniel Mays, Tom Rhys Harries

Drama Actress – Laura Haddock

Drama Supporting Actor – Nuno Lopes, Juan Diego Botto

Drama Supporting Actress – Belén López, Marta Milans

THE WITCHER

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Henry Cavill

Drama Actress – Anya Chalotra

Drama Supporting Actor – Joey Batey, Royce Pierreson, Eamon Farren

Drama Supporting Actress – Freya Allan, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni

Drama Guest Actor – Shaun Dooley

Drama Guest Actress – Jodhi May

WU ASSASSINS

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Iko Uwais

Drama Supporting Actor – Byron Mann, Lewis Tan, Tommy Flanagan, Lawrence Kao, Tzi Ma

Drama Supporting Actress – Li Jun Li, Katheryn Winnick, Celia Au

YOU

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Penn Badgley

Drama Actress – Victoria Pedretti

Drama Supporting Actor – James Scully, Charlie Barnett, Robin Lord Taylor

Drama Supporting Actress – Ambyr Childers, Magda Apanowicz

Drama Guest Actress – Madeline Zima

#BLACKAF

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Kenya Barris

Comedy Actress – Rashida Jones

Comedy Supporting Actress – Iman Benson, Genneya Walton

Comedy Guest Actor – Melvin Gregg

Comedy Guest Actress – Nia Long, Bresha Webb, Lena Waithe

AFTER LIFE

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Ricky Gervais

Comedy Actress – Kerry Godliman

Comedy Supporting Actor – Tom Basden, Tony Way

Comedy Supporting Actress – Ashley Jensen, Penelope Wilton

Comedy Guest Actor – Steve Speirs, Toby Foster

Comedy Guest Actress – Annette Crosbie, Holli Dempsey

AJ AND THE QUEEN

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – RuPaul Charles

Comedy Actress – Izzy G.

Comedy Supporting Actor – Michael-Leon Wooley

Comedy Supporting Actress – Tia Carrere

Comedy Guest Actor – Latrice Royale, Tim Bagley

Comedy Guest Actress – Jane Krakowski

ATYPICAL

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport

Comedy Actress – Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine

Comedy Supporting Actor – Nik Dodani, Graham Rogers

Comedy Supporting Actress – Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Fivel Stewart

Comedy Guest Actor – Eric McCormack

Comedy Guest Actress – Sara Gilbert

DEAD TO ME

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini

Comedy Supporting Actor – James Marsden

Comedy Supporting Actress – Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales

Comedy Guest Actress – Valerie Mahaffey

DEAR WHITE PEOPLE

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – DeRon Horton

Comedy Actress – Logan Browning

Comedy Supporting Actor – Marque Richardson, Brandon Bell, Griffin Matthews, Blair Underwood

Comedy Supporting Actress – Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson

Comedy Guest Actress – Laverne Cox, Yvette Nicole Brown

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Alex Lawther

Comedy Actress – Jessica Barden

Comedy Supporting Actor – Jonathan Aris

Comedy Supporting Actress – Naomi Ackie

Comedy Guest Actor – Divian Ladwa

FAMILY REUNION

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Anthony Alabi

Comedy Supporting Actress – Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry

Comedy Guest Actor – Garrett Morris

Comedy Guest Actress – Jackée Harry, Telma Hopkins

FEEL GOOD

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Mae Martin

Comedy Supporting Actor – Adrian Lukis, Phil Burgers

Comedy Supporting Actress – Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Ophelia Lovibond, Ritu Arya, Lisa Kudrow

Comedy Guest Actor – Barry Ward

GENTEFIED

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos

Comedy Actress – Karrie Martin

Comedy Supporting Actor – Joaquin Cosio

Comedy Supporting Actress – Julissa Calderon, Laura Patalano, Annie Gonzalez

Comedy Guest Actor – Jaime Alvarez

GLOW

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Alison Brie

Comedy Supporting Actor – Marc Maron, Chris Lowell

Comedy Supporting Actress – Betty Gilpin

Comedy Guest Actor – Toby Huss

GRACE AND FRANKIE

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda

Comedy Supporting Actor – Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston

Comedy Supporting Actress – June Diane Raphael

Comedy Guest Actor – Michael McKean, Tim Bagley

Comedy Guest Actress – Millicent Martin

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Sophia Lillis

Comedy Supporting Actor – Wyatt Oleff

Comedy Supporting Actress – Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins

INSATIABLE

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Dallas Roberts

Comedy Actress – Debby Ryan

Comedy Supporting Actor – Christopher Gorham

Comedy Supporting Actress – Alyssa Milano

Comedy Guest Actor – Alex Landi

Comedy Guest Actress – Gloria Diaz

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Michael Douglas

Comedy Supporting Actor – Alan Arkin, Paul Reiser

Comedy Supporting Actress – Jane Seymour, Lisa Edelstein, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis

Comedy Guest Actor – Bob Odenkirk, Haley Joel Osment

Comedy Guest Actress – Allison Janney, Kathleen Turner

LIVING WITH YOURSELF

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Paul Rudd

Comedy Actress – Aisling Bea

MEDICAL POLICE

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Rob Huebel

Comedy Actress – Erinn Hayes

Comedy Supporting Actor – Jason Schwartzman, Fred Melamed

Comedy Supporting Actress – Sarayu Blue

Comedy Guest Actor – Ken Marino, Henry Winkler

Comedy Guest Actress – Lake Bell

MR. IGLESIAS

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Comedy Actress – Sherri Shepherd

Comedy Supporting Actor – Jacob Vargas

Comedy Supporting Actress – Maggie Geha

Comedy Guest Actor – Joel McHale

Comedy Guest Actress – Megyn Price

NEVER HAVE I EVER

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Comedy Supporting Actor – Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet

Comedy Supporting Actress – Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani

THE POLITICIAN

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Ben Platt

Comedy Actress – Gweneth Paltrow

Comedy Supporting Actor – David Corenswet, Theo Germaine, Benjamin Barrett

Comedy Supporting Actress – Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Rahne Jones, Laura Dreyfuss

Comedy Guest Actor – Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott

Comedy Guest Actress – Bette Midler, Judith Light, January Jones

THE RANCH

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Ashton Kutcher

Comedy Supporting Actor – Sam Elliott

Comedy Supporting Actress – Elisha Cuthbert

SEX EDUCATION

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Asa Butterfield

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Jim Howick

Comedy Supporting Actress – Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Samantha Spiro, Chinenye Ezeudu, Patricia Allison, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey

Comedy Guest Actor – Roman Hayeck-Green

Comedy Guest Actress – Mirren Mack

SPACE FORCE

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Steve Carell

Comedy Supporting Actor – John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Don Lake, Owen Daniels

Comedy Supporting Actress – Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome

Comedy Guest Actor – Fred Willard, Noah Emmerich

Comedy Guest Actress – Jane Lynch, Kaitlin Olson

DRACULA

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Claes Bang

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – John Heffernan

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Dolly Wells

THE EDDY

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – André Holland

Movie/Limited Actress – Joanna Kulig

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Tahar Rahim

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Amandla Stenberg, Leïla Bekhti

HOLLYWOOD

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Darren Criss, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, Rob Reiner, Jake Picking

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress -Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Michelle Krusiec, Mira Sorvino

SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAME CJ WALKER

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Blair Underwood

Movie/Limited Actress – Octavia Spencer

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo

THE SPY

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Sacha Baron Cohen

Movie/Limited Actress – Hadar Ratzon Rotem

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Noah Emmerich, Waleed Zuaiter

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Yael Eitan

UNBELIEVABLE

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actress – Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Eric Lange

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Toni Collette, Danielle Macdonald

UNORTHODOX

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actress – Shira Haas

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alex Reid

AMERICAN SON

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actor – Steven Pasquale

Movie/Limited Actress – Kerry Washington

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jeremy Jordan, Eugene Lee

DOLLY PARTON’S HEARTSTRINGS: THESE OLD BONES

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Kyle Bornheimer, Tyler Crumley

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Mary Donnelly Haskell

EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actor – Aaron Paul

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jesse Plemons, Robert Forster

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT: KIMMY VS THE REVEREND

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Ellie Kemper

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Tituss Burgess, Jon Hamm, Daniel Radcliffe, Jack McBrayer

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane

And here are the entries for several other genres:

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

BIG MOUTH

BOJACK HORSEMAN

CASTLEVANIA

DISENCHANTMENT

PARADISE PD

THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM:

ANNE WITH AN E

FULLER HOUSE

JIM HENSON’S THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

RAISING DION

COMPETITION PROGRAM:

BIG FLOWER FIGHT

THE CIRCLE

HYPERDRIVE

NAILED IT! 4 / NAILED IT! HOLIDAY! 2

NEXT IN FASHION

RHYTHM + FLOW

SUGAR RUSH

DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES:

ABSTRACT THE ART OF DESIGN

THE CONFESSION TAPES

THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR

DIRTY MONEY

DON’T F*** WITH CATS

THE FAMILY

HOW TO FIX A DRUG SCANDAL

INSIDE BILL’S BRAIN

THE INNOCENCE FILES

JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH

KILLER INSIDE: THE MIND OF AARON HERNANDEZ

NIGHT ON EARTH

TIGER KING

TRIAL BY MEDIA

THE TRIALS OF GABRIEL FERNANDEZ

DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL:

A SECRET LOVE

BECOMING

CIRCUS OF BOOKS

HAVE A GOOD TRIP

THE BLACK GODFATHER

THE GREAT HACK

TRAVIS SCOTT: LOOK MOM I CAN FLY

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING:

AMERICAN FACTORY

THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY

MURDER TO MERCY: THE CYNTOIA BROWN STORY

ROLLING THUNDER REVUE

TELL ME WHO I AM

STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM:

CAR MASTERS: RUST TO RICHES

HAUNTED

LOVE IS BLIND

QUEER EYE 4 / WE’RE IN JAPAN

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM:

CHEER

KEVIN HART: DON’T F*** THIS UP

STYLING HOLLYWOOD

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:

ASTRONOMY CLUB: THE SKETCH SHOW

THE DEGENERATES

THE ILIZA SHLESINGER SKETCH SHOW

TIFFANY HADISH PRESENTS: THEY READY

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

PATRIOT ACT WITH HASAN MINHAJ

VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED):

ADAM DEVINE: BEST TIME OF OUR LIVES

ARSENIO HALL: SMART & CLASSY

AZIZ ANSARI: RIGHT NOW

BEN PLATT LIVE FROM RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

BERT KREISCHER: HEY BIG BOY

BILL BURR: PAPER TIGER

DAVE CHAPELLE: STICKS & STONES

DEON COLE: COLE HEARTED

FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY

FRANKENSTEIN’S MONSTER’S MONSTER, FRANKENSTEIN

HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS

ILIZA SHLESINGER: UNVEILED

JEFF DUNHAM: BESIDE HIMSELF

JEFF GARLIN: OUR MAN IN CHICAGO

JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT

JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL

JOHN MULANEY & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH

JO KOY: COMIN’ IN HOT

KATHERINE RYAN: GLITTER ROOM

LESLIE JONES: TIME MACHINE

MARC MARON: END TIMES FUN

MICHELLE WOLF: JOKE SHOW

MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THANK GOD FOR JOKES

MIKE EPPS: ONLY ONE MIKE

MIRANDA SINGS

NIKKI GLASER: BANGIN’

ATTON OSWALT: I LOVE EVERYTHING

PETE DAVIDSON: ALIVE FROM NEW YORK

RONNY CHIENG: ASIAN COMEDIAN DESTROYS AMERICA!

SETH MEYERS: LOBBY BABY

SIMON AMSTELL: SET FREE

TAYLOR TOMLINSON: QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS

TIFFANY HADISH: BLACK MITZVAH

TOM PAPA: YOU’RE DOING GREAT!

TOM SEGURA: BALL HOG

WHITNEY CUMMINGS: CAN I TOUCH IT?

SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES:

DRESSING FUNNY WITH TAN FRANCE

RYAN MURPHY’S HOLLYWOOD: THE GOLDEN

AGE REIMAGINED

SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES:

BETWEEN TWO FERNS EXTENDED INTERVIEWS

DEEP CUTS WITH HASAN MINHAJ

HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL:

BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER

CHEF SHOW

COMEDIANS IN CARS

THE GOOP LAB

HELLO PRIVILEGE. IT’S ME CHELSEA

SOMEBODY FEED PHIL

UGLY DELICIOUS

DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM:

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT: KIMMY VS THE

REVEREND

