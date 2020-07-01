Emmys 2020 exclusive: Netflix categories for ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ozark,’ Stranger Things’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Netflix. For this season, the streamer has returning hits “After Life” (Ricky Gervais), “Black Mirror” (Andrew Scott), “The Crown” (Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies), “Dead to Me” (Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini), “GLOW” (Alison Brie), “The Kominsky Method” (Michael Douglas), “Ozark” (Jason Bateman, Laura Linney), “Stranger Things” (Winona Ryder) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers include “#blackAF” (Kenya Barris), “Living with Yourself” (Paul Rudd), “The Politician” (Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow), “Space Force” (Steve Carell) and “The Witcher” (Henry Cavill).
Below, the list of Netflix lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama, TV movies and limited series. We’ve also got the full list of titles for variety, reality and other major genres. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
13 REASONS WHY
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Dylan Minnette
Drama Supporting Actor – Christian Navarro, Devin Druid, Miles Heizer, Timothy Granaderos, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn
Drama Supporting Actress – Brenda Strong, Alisha Boe, Amy Hargreaves, Grace Saif
Drama Guest Actor – RJ Brown, Mark Pellegrino
Drama Guest Actress – Kate Walsh
ALTERED CARBON
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Anthony Mackie
Drama Actress – Renée Elise Goldsberry
Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Conner, Torben Liebrecht, Will Yun Lee, James Saito
Drama Supporting Actress – Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi
Drama Guest Actress – Jihae, Dichen Lachman
ANOTHER LIFE
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Justin Chatwin
Drama Actress – Katee Sackhoff
Drama Supporting Actor – Samuel Anderson, JayR Tinaco, Jake Abel, AJ Rivera, Alexander Eling, Alex Ozerov
Drama Supporting Actress – Selma Blair, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, Blu Hunt, Jessica Camacho
Drama Guest Actor – Tyler Hoechlin, Martin Donovan
ARMISTEAD MAUPIN’S TALES OF THE CITY
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Murray Bartlett
Drama Actress – Ellen Page
Drama Supporting Actor – Charlie Barnett, Garcia
Drama Supporting Actress – Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Zosia Mamet
Drama Guest Actor – Luke Kirby, Stephen Spinella
Drama Guest Actress – Jen Richards, Daniela Vega
BLACK MIRROR
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor – Damson Idris, Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Drama Supporting Actress – Nicole Beharie, Madison Davenport, Angourie Rice
Drama Guest Actor – Andrew Scott
Drama Guest Actress – Miley Cyrus
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Ross Lynch
Drama Actress – Kiernan Shipka
Drama Supporting Actor – Chance Perdomo, Lachlan Watson, Richard Coyle, Gavin Leatherwood
Drama Supporting Actress – Lucy Davis, Tati Gabrielle, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Miranda Otto
THE CROWN
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Tobias Menzies
Drama Actress – Olivia Colman
Drama Supporting Actor – Josh O’Connor, Jason Watkins
Drama Supporting Actress – Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty
Drama Guest Actor – Charles Dance, Mark Lewis Jones
Drama Guest Actress – Jane Lapotaire
DAYBREAK
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Austin Crute, Colin Ford
Drama Actress – Sophie Simnett
Drama Supporting Actor – Matthew Broderick, Greg Kasyan, Cody Kearsley
Drama Supporting Actress – Krysta Rodriguez, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock
Drama Guest Actor – Ken Marino, Mather Zickel
LOCKE & KEY
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Connor Jessup
Drama Actress – Darby Stanchfield
Drama Supporting Actor – Aaron Ashmore
Drama Supporting Actress – Sherri Saum, Laysla De Oliveira
LOST IN SPACE
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Toby Stephens
Drama Actress – Molly Parker
Drama Supporting Actor – Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, JJ Feild
Drama Supporting Actress – Parker Posey, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell
Drama Guest Actress – Selma Blair
MARVEL’S JESSICA JONES
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Krysten Ritter
Drama Supporting Actor – Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Eka Darville
Drama Supporting Actress – Sarita Choudhury, Rebecca De Mornay, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss
MESSIAH
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Mehdi Dehbi
Drama Actress – Michelle Monaghan
Drama Supporting Actor – Tomer Sisley, John Ortiz, Sayyid El Alami, Farès Landoulsi, Wil Traval
Drama Supporting Actress – Stefania LaVie Owen, Melinda Page Hamilton, Jane Adams
Drama Guest Actor – Naby Dakhli, Dermot Mulroney, Makram Khoury
Drama Guest Actress – Chelsea Niven
MINDHUNTER
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany
Drama Actress – Anna Torv
Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Cerveris, Albert Jones
Drama Supporting Actress – June Carryl
Drama Guest Actor – Damon Herriman, Oliver Cooper
Drama Guest Actress – Sierra Aylina McClain
NARCOS: MEXICO
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy
Drama Supporting Actor – Jesús Ochoa, José María Yazpik, Alejandro Edda
Drama Supporting Actress – Mayra Hermosillo, Teresa Ruiz
Drama Guest Actor – Alberto Ammann, Milton Cortés, Nat Faxon
Drama Guest Actress – Sosie Bacon, Fernanda Andrade
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Taylor Schilling
Drama Supporting Actor – Nick Sandow
Drama Supporting Actress – Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon, Taryn Manning, Natasha Lyonne, Adrienne C. Moore, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Kate Mulgrew, Yael Stone, Laura Gomez, Diane Guerrero, Jackie Cruz
Drama Guest Actress – Laverne Cox
OUTER BANKS
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Chase Stokes
Drama Actress – Madelyn Cline
Drama Supporting Actor – Drew Starkey
Drama Supporting Actress – Adina Porter
OZARK
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Jason Bateman
Drama Actress – Laura Linney
Drama Supporting Actor – Tom Pelphrey
Drama Supporting Actress – Julia Garner, Janet McTeer
PEAKY BLINDERS
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Cillian Murphy
Drama Actress – Helen McCrory
Drama Supporting Actor – Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Sam Claflin
Drama Supporting Actress – Sophie Rundle, Natasha O’Keeffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Phillips
Drama Guest Actor – Tom Hardy
SOUNDTRACK
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Paul James
Drama Actress – Callie Hernandez
Drama Supporting Actor – Jahmil French, Campbell Scott
Drama Supporting Actress – Jenna Dewan, Madeleine Stowe, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan
Ferguson
Drama Guest Actor – Josh Helman
Drama Guest Actress – Amy Irving
SPINNING OUT
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Kaya Scodelario
Drama Supporting Actress – January Jones
STRANGER THINGS
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Winona Ryder
Drama Supporting Actor – David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Dacre Montgomery, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Charlie Heaton, Cary Elwes, Brett Gelman
Drama Supporting Actress – Millie Bobby Brown, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono
Drama Guest Actress – Gabriella Pizzolo
SWEET MAGNOLIAS
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Justin Bruening
Drama Actress – JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley
Drama Supporting Actor – Dion Johnstone
Drama Supporting Actress – Caroline Lagerfelt, Jamie Lynn Spears
VIRGIN RIVER
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Martin Henderson
Drama Actress – Alexandra Breckenridge
Drama Supporting Actor – Tim Matheson, Daniel Gillies
Drama Supporting Actress – Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley
Drama Guest Actor – David Cubitt
Drama Guest Actress – Lynda Boyd
WHITE LINES
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Daniel Mays, Tom Rhys Harries
Drama Actress – Laura Haddock
Drama Supporting Actor – Nuno Lopes, Juan Diego Botto
Drama Supporting Actress – Belén López, Marta Milans
THE WITCHER
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Henry Cavill
Drama Actress – Anya Chalotra
Drama Supporting Actor – Joey Batey, Royce Pierreson, Eamon Farren
Drama Supporting Actress – Freya Allan, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni
Drama Guest Actor – Shaun Dooley
Drama Guest Actress – Jodhi May
WU ASSASSINS
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Iko Uwais
Drama Supporting Actor – Byron Mann, Lewis Tan, Tommy Flanagan, Lawrence Kao, Tzi Ma
Drama Supporting Actress – Li Jun Li, Katheryn Winnick, Celia Au
YOU
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Penn Badgley
Drama Actress – Victoria Pedretti
Drama Supporting Actor – James Scully, Charlie Barnett, Robin Lord Taylor
Drama Supporting Actress – Ambyr Childers, Magda Apanowicz
Drama Guest Actress – Madeline Zima
#BLACKAF
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Kenya Barris
Comedy Actress – Rashida Jones
Comedy Supporting Actress – Iman Benson, Genneya Walton
Comedy Guest Actor – Melvin Gregg
Comedy Guest Actress – Nia Long, Bresha Webb, Lena Waithe
AFTER LIFE
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Ricky Gervais
Comedy Actress – Kerry Godliman
Comedy Supporting Actor – Tom Basden, Tony Way
Comedy Supporting Actress – Ashley Jensen, Penelope Wilton
Comedy Guest Actor – Steve Speirs, Toby Foster
Comedy Guest Actress – Annette Crosbie, Holli Dempsey
AJ AND THE QUEEN
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – RuPaul Charles
Comedy Actress – Izzy G.
Comedy Supporting Actor – Michael-Leon Wooley
Comedy Supporting Actress – Tia Carrere
Comedy Guest Actor – Latrice Royale, Tim Bagley
Comedy Guest Actress – Jane Krakowski
ATYPICAL
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport
Comedy Actress – Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine
Comedy Supporting Actor – Nik Dodani, Graham Rogers
Comedy Supporting Actress – Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Fivel Stewart
Comedy Guest Actor – Eric McCormack
Comedy Guest Actress – Sara Gilbert
DEAD TO ME
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini
Comedy Supporting Actor – James Marsden
Comedy Supporting Actress – Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales
Comedy Guest Actress – Valerie Mahaffey
DEAR WHITE PEOPLE
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – DeRon Horton
Comedy Actress – Logan Browning
Comedy Supporting Actor – Marque Richardson, Brandon Bell, Griffin Matthews, Blair Underwood
Comedy Supporting Actress – Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson
Comedy Guest Actress – Laverne Cox, Yvette Nicole Brown
THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Alex Lawther
Comedy Actress – Jessica Barden
Comedy Supporting Actor – Jonathan Aris
Comedy Supporting Actress – Naomi Ackie
Comedy Guest Actor – Divian Ladwa
FAMILY REUNION
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Anthony Alabi
Comedy Supporting Actress – Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry
Comedy Guest Actor – Garrett Morris
Comedy Guest Actress – Jackée Harry, Telma Hopkins
FEEL GOOD
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Mae Martin
Comedy Supporting Actor – Adrian Lukis, Phil Burgers
Comedy Supporting Actress – Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Ophelia Lovibond, Ritu Arya, Lisa Kudrow
Comedy Guest Actor – Barry Ward
GENTEFIED
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos
Comedy Actress – Karrie Martin
Comedy Supporting Actor – Joaquin Cosio
Comedy Supporting Actress – Julissa Calderon, Laura Patalano, Annie Gonzalez
Comedy Guest Actor – Jaime Alvarez
GLOW
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Alison Brie
Comedy Supporting Actor – Marc Maron, Chris Lowell
Comedy Supporting Actress – Betty Gilpin
Comedy Guest Actor – Toby Huss
GRACE AND FRANKIE
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda
Comedy Supporting Actor – Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston
Comedy Supporting Actress – June Diane Raphael
Comedy Guest Actor – Michael McKean, Tim Bagley
Comedy Guest Actress – Millicent Martin
I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Sophia Lillis
Comedy Supporting Actor – Wyatt Oleff
Comedy Supporting Actress – Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins
INSATIABLE
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Dallas Roberts
Comedy Actress – Debby Ryan
Comedy Supporting Actor – Christopher Gorham
Comedy Supporting Actress – Alyssa Milano
Comedy Guest Actor – Alex Landi
Comedy Guest Actress – Gloria Diaz
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Michael Douglas
Comedy Supporting Actor – Alan Arkin, Paul Reiser
Comedy Supporting Actress – Jane Seymour, Lisa Edelstein, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis
Comedy Guest Actor – Bob Odenkirk, Haley Joel Osment
Comedy Guest Actress – Allison Janney, Kathleen Turner
LIVING WITH YOURSELF
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Paul Rudd
Comedy Actress – Aisling Bea
MEDICAL POLICE
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Rob Huebel
Comedy Actress – Erinn Hayes
Comedy Supporting Actor – Jason Schwartzman, Fred Melamed
Comedy Supporting Actress – Sarayu Blue
Comedy Guest Actor – Ken Marino, Henry Winkler
Comedy Guest Actress – Lake Bell
MR. IGLESIAS
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Comedy Actress – Sherri Shepherd
Comedy Supporting Actor – Jacob Vargas
Comedy Supporting Actress – Maggie Geha
Comedy Guest Actor – Joel McHale
Comedy Guest Actress – Megyn Price
NEVER HAVE I EVER
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Comedy Supporting Actor – Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet
Comedy Supporting Actress – Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani
THE POLITICIAN
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Ben Platt
Comedy Actress – Gweneth Paltrow
Comedy Supporting Actor – David Corenswet, Theo Germaine, Benjamin Barrett
Comedy Supporting Actress – Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Rahne Jones, Laura Dreyfuss
Comedy Guest Actor – Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott
Comedy Guest Actress – Bette Midler, Judith Light, January Jones
THE RANCH
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Ashton Kutcher
Comedy Supporting Actor – Sam Elliott
Comedy Supporting Actress – Elisha Cuthbert
SEX EDUCATION
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Asa Butterfield
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Jim Howick
Comedy Supporting Actress – Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, Samantha Spiro, Chinenye Ezeudu, Patricia Allison, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey
Comedy Guest Actor – Roman Hayeck-Green
Comedy Guest Actress – Mirren Mack
SPACE FORCE
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Steve Carell
Comedy Supporting Actor – John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Don Lake, Owen Daniels
Comedy Supporting Actress – Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome
Comedy Guest Actor – Fred Willard, Noah Emmerich
Comedy Guest Actress – Jane Lynch, Kaitlin Olson
DRACULA
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Claes Bang
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – John Heffernan
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Dolly Wells
THE EDDY
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – André Holland
Movie/Limited Actress – Joanna Kulig
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Tahar Rahim
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Amandla Stenberg, Leïla Bekhti
HOLLYWOOD
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Darren Criss, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, Rob Reiner, Jake Picking
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress -Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Michelle Krusiec, Mira Sorvino
SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAME CJ WALKER
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Blair Underwood
Movie/Limited Actress – Octavia Spencer
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo
THE SPY
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Sacha Baron Cohen
Movie/Limited Actress – Hadar Ratzon Rotem
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Noah Emmerich, Waleed Zuaiter
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Yael Eitan
UNBELIEVABLE
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actress – Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Eric Lange
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Toni Collette, Danielle Macdonald
UNORTHODOX
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actress – Shira Haas
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alex Reid
AMERICAN SON
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actor – Steven Pasquale
Movie/Limited Actress – Kerry Washington
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jeremy Jordan, Eugene Lee
DOLLY PARTON’S HEARTSTRINGS: THESE OLD BONES
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Kyle Bornheimer, Tyler Crumley
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Mary Donnelly Haskell
EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actor – Aaron Paul
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jesse Plemons, Robert Forster
UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT: KIMMY VS THE REVEREND
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Ellie Kemper
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Tituss Burgess, Jon Hamm, Daniel Radcliffe, Jack McBrayer
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane
And here are the entries for several other genres:
ANIMATED PROGRAM:
BIG MOUTH
BOJACK HORSEMAN
CASTLEVANIA
DISENCHANTMENT
PARADISE PD
THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM:
ANNE WITH AN E
FULLER HOUSE
JIM HENSON’S THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE
RAISING DION
COMPETITION PROGRAM:
BIG FLOWER FIGHT
THE CIRCLE
HYPERDRIVE
NAILED IT! 4 / NAILED IT! HOLIDAY! 2
NEXT IN FASHION
RHYTHM + FLOW
SUGAR RUSH
DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES:
ABSTRACT THE ART OF DESIGN
THE CONFESSION TAPES
THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR
DIRTY MONEY
DON’T F*** WITH CATS
THE FAMILY
HOW TO FIX A DRUG SCANDAL
INSIDE BILL’S BRAIN
THE INNOCENCE FILES
JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH
KILLER INSIDE: THE MIND OF AARON HERNANDEZ
NIGHT ON EARTH
TIGER KING
TRIAL BY MEDIA
THE TRIALS OF GABRIEL FERNANDEZ
DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL:
A SECRET LOVE
BECOMING
CIRCUS OF BOOKS
HAVE A GOOD TRIP
THE BLACK GODFATHER
THE GREAT HACK
TRAVIS SCOTT: LOOK MOM I CAN FLY
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING:
AMERICAN FACTORY
THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
MURDER TO MERCY: THE CYNTOIA BROWN STORY
ROLLING THUNDER REVUE
TELL ME WHO I AM
STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM:
CAR MASTERS: RUST TO RICHES
HAUNTED
LOVE IS BLIND
QUEER EYE 4 / WE’RE IN JAPAN
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM:
CHEER
KEVIN HART: DON’T F*** THIS UP
STYLING HOLLYWOOD
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:
ASTRONOMY CLUB: THE SKETCH SHOW
THE DEGENERATES
THE ILIZA SHLESINGER SKETCH SHOW
TIFFANY HADISH PRESENTS: THEY READY
VARIETY TALK SERIES:
PATRIOT ACT WITH HASAN MINHAJ
VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED):
ADAM DEVINE: BEST TIME OF OUR LIVES
ARSENIO HALL: SMART & CLASSY
AZIZ ANSARI: RIGHT NOW
BEN PLATT LIVE FROM RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL
BERT KREISCHER: HEY BIG BOY
BILL BURR: PAPER TIGER
DAVE CHAPELLE: STICKS & STONES
DEON COLE: COLE HEARTED
FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY
FRANKENSTEIN’S MONSTER’S MONSTER, FRANKENSTEIN
HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS
ILIZA SHLESINGER: UNVEILED
JEFF DUNHAM: BESIDE HIMSELF
JEFF GARLIN: OUR MAN IN CHICAGO
JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT
JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL
JOHN MULANEY & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH
JO KOY: COMIN’ IN HOT
KATHERINE RYAN: GLITTER ROOM
LESLIE JONES: TIME MACHINE
MARC MARON: END TIMES FUN
MICHELLE WOLF: JOKE SHOW
MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THANK GOD FOR JOKES
MIKE EPPS: ONLY ONE MIKE
MIRANDA SINGS
NIKKI GLASER: BANGIN’
ATTON OSWALT: I LOVE EVERYTHING
PETE DAVIDSON: ALIVE FROM NEW YORK
RONNY CHIENG: ASIAN COMEDIAN DESTROYS AMERICA!
SETH MEYERS: LOBBY BABY
SIMON AMSTELL: SET FREE
TAYLOR TOMLINSON: QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS
TIFFANY HADISH: BLACK MITZVAH
TOM PAPA: YOU’RE DOING GREAT!
TOM SEGURA: BALL HOG
WHITNEY CUMMINGS: CAN I TOUCH IT?
SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES:
DRESSING FUNNY WITH TAN FRANCE
RYAN MURPHY’S HOLLYWOOD: THE GOLDEN
AGE REIMAGINED
SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES:
BETWEEN TWO FERNS EXTENDED INTERVIEWS
DEEP CUTS WITH HASAN MINHAJ
HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL:
BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER
CHEF SHOW
COMEDIANS IN CARS
THE GOOP LAB
HELLO PRIVILEGE. IT’S ME CHELSEA
SOMEBODY FEED PHIL
UGLY DELICIOUS
DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM:
UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT: KIMMY VS THE
REVEREND
