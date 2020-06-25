Emmys 2020: Netflix combats coronavirus with socially-distanced FYSEE TV featuring Q&As, panel discussions and yes, free food

Right about now during a typical Emmy season, Netflix would be showcasing their FYSEE space, a massive takeover of the Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, CA, featuring set pieces and props from their wide variety of shows. But this is far from a typical Emmy season, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced networks to become a little creative in how they run their FYC events. So the streaming service that has specialized in keeping viewers at home is doing the same for their awards campaign.

With FYSEE TV, Netflix is bringing everything you love about their exhibition space — the screenings, the Q&As and yes, even the food — straight to the living rooms of Emmy voters. Fans of “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Dead to Me,” “#blackaf,” “Unbelievable,” “Queer Eye” and more will be treated to the same behind-the-scenes footage and panel discussions they love while staying socially distanced. And thanks to some $50 UberEats gift codes, they can safely order in hors d’oeuvres from their favorite restaurants.

This week, Netflix is kicking things off with a pair of events for their royal drama “The Crown.” First up is “The Callback,” with stars Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter reflecting on their careers and their roles as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively. You can also view a panel discussion with Colman, Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty, creator Peter Morgan and director Jessica Hobbs.

“Ozark” fans can watch a Q&A moderated by Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, creator Chris Mundy and director Alik Sakharov. If you loved “Unbelievable,” you might enjoy a panel discussion featuring Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever, executive producers Susannah Grant and Sarah Timberman and director Lisa Cholodenko, hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien.

For lovers of film and TV history, there’s “Legends,” where Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”) join Michael Douglas and Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”) for a long-ranging conversation about their careers. And with “Rebels and Rulebreakers: Shot Callers,” directors Janet Mock (“Hollywood”) and Lisa Cholodenko (“Unbelievable”), producer Nicole Avant (“The Black Godfather”), showrunner Liz Feldman (“Dead to Me”) and executive producer Lisa Henson (“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”) speak up about the challenges facing women behind the camera.

And that’s just the beginning of what will certainly be a game-changer in the FYSEE game.

