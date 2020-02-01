Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in February 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 38 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in February. Leading off the lineup is the first season of the fantasy horror series “Locke & Key,” which is inspired by the comic series crafted by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill. Among other shows launching their first seasons in the shortest month of the year are “Gentefied” and “Unstoppable.”

Also on tap is the sophomore editions of the sci-fi series “Altered Carbon” and the crime drama “Narcos: Mexico.” And look for the long-awaited sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” which continues the story from the teen romantic comedy that was one of the most streamed films of 2018.

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in February 2020.

Available February 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Available February 3

Sordo (Netflix Film)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Available February 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original Comedy)

Available February 5

Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Available February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

Available February 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Horse Girl (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original Series)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original Series)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Available February 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

Available February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)

Polaroid

Available February 11

Good Time

Camino a Romaq Ball (Netflix Documentary)

Available February 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Available February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix Original Series)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Available February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original Series)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

Available February 15

Starship Troopers

Available February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

Available February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Available February 20

Spectros (Netflix Original Series)

Available February 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied (Netflix Original Series)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original Series)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

Available February 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Available February 23

Full Count

Available February 25

Every Time I Die

Available February 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original Series)

Available February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original Series)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution (Netflix Family)

Available February 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Film)

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original Series)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original Series)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original Series)

Available February 29

Jerry Maguire

Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in February are the Oscar-winning films “American Beauty,” “Gangs of New York” and “Lincoln” and four installments of a series looking at the last century.

Leaving February 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving February 14

District 9

Leaving February 15

MilK

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving February 18

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving February 19

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving February 20

Lincoln

Leaving February 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 26

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving February 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving February 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving February 28

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

