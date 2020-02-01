Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in February 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 38 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in February. Leading off the lineup is the first season of the fantasy horror series “Locke & Key,” which is inspired by the comic series crafted by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill. Among other shows launching their first seasons in the shortest month of the year are “Gentefied” and “Unstoppable.”
Also on tap is the sophomore editions of the sci-fi series “Altered Carbon” and the crime drama “Narcos: Mexico.” And look for the long-awaited sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” which continues the story from the teen romantic comedy that was one of the most streamed films of 2018.
Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in February 2020.
Available February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Available February 3
Sordo (Netflix Film)
Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
Available February 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original Comedy)
Available February 5
Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Available February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)
Available February 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Horse Girl (Netflix Film)
Locke & Key (Netflix Original Series)
My Holo Love (Netflix Original Series)
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available February 8
The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)
Available February 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)
Polaroid
Available February 11
Good Time
Camino a Romaq Ball (Netflix Documentary)
Available February 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)
Available February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
Love Is Blind (Netflix Original Series)
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Available February 14
Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original Series)
Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)
Available February 15
Starship Troopers
Available February 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)
Available February 19
Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Available February 20
Spectros (Netflix Original Series)
Available February 21
A Haunted House
Babies (Netflix Documentary)
Gentefied (Netflix Original Series)
Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
Puerta 7 (Netflix Original Series)
System Crasher (Netflix Film)
Available February 22
Girl on the Third Floor
Available February 23
Full Count
Available February 25
Every Time I Die
Available February 26
I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original Series)
Available February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers (Netflix Original Series)
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution (Netflix Family)
Available February 28
All the Bright Places (Netflix Film)
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)
Queen Sono (Netflix Original Series)
Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original Series)
Unstoppable (Netflix Original Series)
Available February 29
Jerry Maguire
Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in February are the Oscar-winning films “American Beauty,” “Gangs of New York” and “Lincoln” and four installments of a series looking at the last century.
Leaving February 11
Clouds of Sils Maria
Leaving February 14
District 9
Leaving February 15
MilK
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving February 18
The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving February 19
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
Leaving February 20
Lincoln
Leaving February 21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving February 26
Our Idiot Brother
Leaving February 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving February 28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Leaving February 28
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air
