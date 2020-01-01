Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in January 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 56 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in January. Leading off the lineup are the final seasons of some of the biggest shows on Netflix, including the Emmy-winning animated series “BoJack Horseman,” the family favorite “Anne With an E” and the Ashton Kutcher comedy series “The Ranch.”
Among those shows launching their first seasons in the first month of the year are the Tyler Perry family drama “A Fall From Grace,” the sly satire “Medical Police” and the crime thriller “The Stranger.”
Also look for the sophomore edition of the British import “Sex Education,” season 3 of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and season 6 of “Grace & Frankie” with real-life pals Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in January 2020.
Available January 1
Ghost Stories (Netflix film)
Messiah (Netflix original series)
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix documentary)
Spinning Out (Netflix original series)
The Circle (Netflix original series)
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Available January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix documentary)
Thieves of the Wood (Netflix original series)
Available January 3
Anne With an E: The Final Season (Netflix original series)
All the Freckles in the World (Netflix film)
Available January 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix family)
Available January 8
Cheer (Netflix documentary)
Available January 10
AJ and the Queen (Netflix original series)
Giri/Haji (Netflix original series)
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — (Netflix family)
The Inbestigators: Season 2 — (Netflix family)
Medical Police (Netflix original series)
Scissor Seven — (Netflix anime)
Until Dawn (Netflix original series)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
The Evil Dead
Available January 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Available January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude — (Netflix family)
Available January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — (Netflix family)
The Master
Available January 15
Quien a hierro mata (Netflix film)
Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix original series)
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix original series)
Big Fat Liar
Available January 16
NiNoKuni — (Netflix anime)
Steve Jobs
Available January 17
Ares (Netflix original series)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix original series)
Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix film)
Vivir dos veces (Netflix film)
Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix original series)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Available January 18
The Bling Ring
Available January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2 — (Netflix family)
Available January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix original series)
Word Party: Season 4 — (Netflix family)
Available January 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix documentary)
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Available January 23
The Ghost Bride (Netflix original series)
October Faction (Netflix original series)
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2 — (Netflix anime)
The Queen
Available January 24
A Sun (Netflix film)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix original series)
The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix original series)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix original series)
Available January 26
Vir Das: For India (Netflix original series)
Available January 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Available January 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix original series)
Available January 29
Frères Ennemis (Netflix film)
Next In Fashion (Netflix original series)
Night on Earth (Netflix documentary)
Omniscient (Netflix original series)
Available January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix original series)
The Stranger (Netflix original series)
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
Available January 31
37 Seconds (Netflix film)
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix original series)
Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
I Am a Killer: Season 2 (Netflix original series)
Luna Nera (Netflix original series)
Ragnarok (Netflix original series)
American Assassin
Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in January are multiple entries in the “Spartacus” franchise as well as the Oscar-winning film “The Fighter” and the beloved movie musical “Grease” with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
Leaving January 11
Becoming Jane
Leaving January 12
The Fighter
Maron: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 15
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
Leaving January 17
Short Term 12
Leaving January 31
Aeon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur: Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something’s Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland
