Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in January 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 56 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in January. Leading off the lineup are the final seasons of some of the biggest shows on Netflix, including the Emmy-winning animated series “BoJack Horseman,” the family favorite “Anne With an E” and the Ashton Kutcher comedy series “The Ranch.”

Among those shows launching their first seasons in the first month of the year are the Tyler Perry family drama “A Fall From Grace,” the sly satire “Medical Police” and the crime thriller “The Stranger.”

Also look for the sophomore edition of the British import “Sex Education,” season 3 of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and season 6 of “Grace & Frankie” with real-life pals Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in January 2020.

Available January 1

Ghost Stories (Netflix film)

Messiah (Netflix original series)

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix documentary)

Spinning Out (Netflix original series)

The Circle (Netflix original series)

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Available January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix documentary)

Thieves of the Wood (Netflix original series)

Available January 3

Anne With an E: The Final Season (Netflix original series)

All the Freckles in the World (Netflix film)

Available January 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix family)

Available January 8

Cheer (Netflix documentary)

Available January 10

AJ and the Queen (Netflix original series)

Giri/Haji (Netflix original series)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 — (Netflix family)

The Inbestigators: Season 2 — (Netflix family)

Medical Police (Netflix original series)

Scissor Seven — (Netflix anime)

Until Dawn (Netflix original series)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

The Evil Dead

Available January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Available January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude — (Netflix family)

Available January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — (Netflix family)

The Master

Available January 15

Quien a hierro mata (Netflix film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix original series)

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix original series)

Big Fat Liar

Available January 16

NiNoKuni — (Netflix anime)

Steve Jobs

Available January 17

Ares (Netflix original series)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix original series)

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix film)

Vivir dos veces (Netflix film)

Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix original series)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Available January 18

The Bling Ring

Available January 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 — (Netflix family)

Available January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix original series)

Word Party: Season 4 — (Netflix family)

Available January 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix documentary)

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Available January 23

The Ghost Bride (Netflix original series)

October Faction (Netflix original series)

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2 — (Netflix anime)

The Queen

Available January 24

A Sun (Netflix film)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix original series)

The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix original series)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix original series)

Available January 26

Vir Das: For India (Netflix original series)

Available January 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Available January 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix original series)

Available January 29

Frères Ennemis (Netflix film)

Next In Fashion (Netflix original series)

Night on Earth (Netflix documentary)

Omniscient (Netflix original series)

Available January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix original series)

The Stranger (Netflix original series)

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Available January 31

37 Seconds (Netflix film)

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix original series)

Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

I Am a Killer: Season 2 (Netflix original series)

Luna Nera (Netflix original series)

Ragnarok (Netflix original series)

American Assassin

Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in January are multiple entries in the “Spartacus” franchise as well as the Oscar-winning film “The Fighter” and the beloved movie musical “Grease” with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Leaving January 11

Becoming Jane

Leaving January 12

The Fighter

Maron: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Leaving January 17

Short Term 12

Leaving January 31

Aeon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland

