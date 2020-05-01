Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in May 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 50 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in May. Leading off the lineup are Ryan Murphy‘s limited series “Hollywood” and the debut of the comedy series “Space Force,” which reunites “The Office” star and creator Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. Also look for the sophomore season of the comedy noir “Dead to Me,” with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.
In these trying times, we can take comfort in the slew of stand-up specials, including new sets by Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt and Hannah Gadsby. On the reality side, we can’t wait to gobble up season 2 of “Restaurants on the Edge” and season 3 of “Someone Feed Phil.”
Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in May 2020.
Available May 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night – Netflix Film
Almost Happy – Netflix Original
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In – Netflix Film
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – Netflix Family
The Half Of It – Netflix Film
Hollywood – Netflix Original
I Am Divine
Into the Night – Netflix Original
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – Netflix Original
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer – Netflix Film
Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available May 4
Arctic Dogs
Available May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill – Netflix Comedy Special
Available May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 – Netflix Original
Available May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2 – Netflix Anime
Available May 8
18 regali – Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix Family
Dead to Me: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Eddy – Netflix Original
The Hollow: Season 2 – Netflix Family
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Valeria – Netflix Original
Available May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Available May 11
Bordertown: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics – Netflix Documentary
Trial By Media – Netflix Documentary
Available May 12
True: Terrific Tales – Netflix Family
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend – Netflix Interactive Special
Available May 13
The Wrong Missy – Netflix Film
Available May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
Available May 15
Chichipatos – Netflix Original
District 9
I Love You, Stupid – Netflix Film
Inhuman Resources – Netflix Original
Magic for Humans: Season 3 – Netflix Original
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 – Netflix Family
White Lines – Netflix Original
Available May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador – Netflix Original
Public Enemies
United 93
Available May 17
Soul Surfer
Available May 18
The Big Flower Fight – Netflix Original
Available May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – Netflix Comedy Special
Sweet Magnolias – Netflix Original
Trumbo
Available May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall – Netflix Documentary
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez – Netflix Film
Available May 22
Control Z – Netflix Original
History 101 – Netflix Original
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds – Netflix Film
Selling Sunset: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Available May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
Available May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Available May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – Netflix Comedy Special
Available May 27
I’m No Longer Here – Netflix Film
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available May 28
Dorohedoro – Netflix Anime
La corazonada – Netflix Film
Available May 29
Space Force – Netflix Original
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary
Available May 31
High Strung Free Dance
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions
Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in May are the films in “Austin Powers,” “Final Destination” and “Naked Gun” franchises as well as the TV series “Royal Pains” and “Scandal.”
Leaving May 1
John Carter
Leaving May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving May 17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving May 18
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving May 25
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.