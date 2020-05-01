Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in May 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 50 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in May. Leading off the lineup are Ryan Murphy‘s limited series “Hollywood” and the debut of the comedy series “Space Force,” which reunites “The Office” star and creator Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. Also look for the sophomore season of the comedy noir “Dead to Me,” with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

In these trying times, we can take comfort in the slew of stand-up specials, including new sets by Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt and Hannah Gadsby. On the reality side, we can’t wait to gobble up season 2 of “Restaurants on the Edge” and season 3 of “Someone Feed Phil.”

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in May 2020.

Available May 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night – Netflix Film

Almost Happy – Netflix Original

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun With Dick & Jane

Get In – Netflix Film

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – Netflix Family

The Half Of It – Netflix Film

Hollywood – Netflix Original

I Am Divine

Into the Night – Netflix Original

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – Netflix Original

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer – Netflix Film

Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available May 4

Arctic Dogs

Available May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill – Netflix Comedy Special

Available May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 – Netflix Original

Available May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2 – Netflix Anime

Available May 8

18 regali – Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix Family

Dead to Me: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Eddy – Netflix Original

The Hollow: Season 2 – Netflix Family

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Valeria – Netflix Original

Available May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Available May 11

Bordertown: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics – Netflix Documentary

Trial By Media – Netflix Documentary

Available May 12

True: Terrific Tales – Netflix Family

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend – Netflix Interactive Special

Available May 13

The Wrong Missy – Netflix Film

Available May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

Available May 15

Chichipatos – Netflix Original

District 9

I Love You, Stupid – Netflix Film

Inhuman Resources – Netflix Original

Magic for Humans: Season 3 – Netflix Original

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 – Netflix Family

White Lines – Netflix Original

Available May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador – Netflix Original

Public Enemies

United 93

Available May 17

Soul Surfer

Available May 18

The Big Flower Fight – Netflix Original

Available May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – Netflix Comedy Special

Sweet Magnolias – Netflix Original

Trumbo

Available May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall – Netflix Documentary

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez – Netflix Film

Available May 22

Control Z – Netflix Original

History 101 – Netflix Original

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds – Netflix Film

Selling Sunset: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Available May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

Available May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Available May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – Netflix Comedy Special

Available May 27

I’m No Longer Here – Netflix Film

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available May 28

Dorohedoro – Netflix Anime

La corazonada – Netflix Film

Available May 29

Space Force – Netflix Original

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary

Available May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in May are the films in “Austin Powers,” “Final Destination” and “Naked Gun” franchises as well as the TV series “Royal Pains” and “Scandal.”

Leaving May 1

John Carter

Leaving May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

