Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ takes a bite out of 2020 Emmys with 6 nominations including Best Documentary Series

The Television Academy announced its nominations for the 2020 Emmys on Tuesday, July 28, and “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” had a Grrrreat morning. Netflix’s blockbuster doc earned six bids including Best Documentary/Nonfiction Series (see the list below). The streaming service is no stranger to this Emmy category, winning for “Making a Murderer” (2016), “Wild Wild Country” (2018) and “Our Planet” (2019). Will “Tiger King” take a bite out of the Emmys when they’re handed out this September?

If you’ve been living under since March, “Tiger King” lifts the veil on private zoos in America via an epic feud between zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Much of the original seven episodes focus on their bad blood, including name-calling, threats, defamatory videos and lawsuits. Their story ends rather dramatically with Exotic going to jail after he allegedly hires someone to murder Baskin.

The true-crime series was such a viral hit for Netflix that it seems you can’t go on social media anymore without seeing a slew of “Tiger King” memes. My personal favorite? A photo mock-up depicting Baskin and Exotic in yet another epic feud for the ages: Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” was so popular that Netflix commissioned an after-show, titled “The Tiger King and I,” featuring updated interviews with its eccentric cast of characters. Joel McHale hosted the special (from the safety of his home) that streamed April 12, 2020, citing “Tiger King fever” as the reason for the special.

The other 2020 Emmy nominees for Best Documentary/Nonfiction Series are “American Masters,” “Hillary,” “The Last Dance” and “McMillion$.”

Here’s the complete list of “Tiger King’s” six Emmy bids:

Best Series (Documentary/Nonfiction)

Best Directing (Documentary/Nonfiction)

Best Picture Editing (Nonfiction)

Best Music (Documentary)

Best Sound Editing (Nonfiction/Reality)

Best Sound Mixing (Nonfiction/Reality)

