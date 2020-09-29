Nev Schulman is the latest to channel Jack Sparrow on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: Was he as good as James Van Der Beek and Riker Lynch? [WATCH]

Longtime “Dancing with the Stars” fans are well-acquainted with “Disney Night,” and at this point they’re just as well-acquainted with celebrities portraying Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Nev Schulman did just that, as James Van Der Beek did only a year earlier and Riker Lynch did in 2015. So how did Schulman compare? Watch his performance above, and scroll down to see Van Der Beek and Lynch’s routines.

Schulman’s performance at least distinguished itself in a couple of ways. His predecessors both performed the exact same style of dance (paso doble) to the same piece of music (“He’s a Pirate” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”). Schulman instead danced an Argentine tango to “Angelica” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

And it turned out to be a breakthrough moment for Schulman, who showed lots of promise in the first two weeks of the competition but firmly established himself as a Mirror Ball Trophy contender with this routine. Judge Bruno Tonioli was impressed with how Schulman managed to maintain the style of the tango while also embodying the loose-limbed camp flair of Jack Sparrow. Carrie Ann Inaba agreed, and also appreciated that he and his partner Jenna Johnson didn’t just rely on lifts (which are allowed in Argentine tango). And Derek Hough told them they “nailed it.”

That performance earned Schulman 8s across the board for a total of 24 out of 30, which tied him with Johnny Weir for the highest score of the night and the highest score of the season so far. And he has been so consistent over three weeks that he’s now tied with Kaitlyn Bristowe as the highest scoring contestant overall. But is he the show’s very best pirate? Compare him to the below dances and decide for yourself.

