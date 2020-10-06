‘Dancing with the Stars’: Nev Schulman manscaped just for Bruno to perform this romantic rumba [WATCH]

“It’s the first time I’ve seen my nipples in 15 years,” Nev Schulman told the judges about the personal grooming he did to appear with an open shirt during week four of “Dancing with the Stars.” He performed a rumba with his pro partner Jenna Johnson to Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me,” and Schulman dedicated it to the woman he loves. But of course, what happens from the waist down is more important than the configuration of you chest hair … usually. Watch the routine with Jenna Johnson above, and see what the judges had to say below.

Bruno Tonioli: “I feel so good! So lovey-dovey! It felt like a romantic dream set to music. You’re so in-tune, you two tonight. You were buzzing, and even kind of the manscaping is pitch-perfect! What a pleasant surprise, and so was the rumba.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “The rumba is the woman’s dance. It’s all about giving good frame. And you gave excellent frame, but you added a lot of poetry to it, which is such an amazing thing. You are standing out to me already as somebody who I think we should keep our eye on. Your lines are beautiful. It’s just all beautiful. And Jenna, you guys were like a vision together tonight.”

Derek Hough: First of all, my love also is a huge fan of Celine Dion — Queen Celine, love you! But for real, that was a beautiful rumba. The in-between movements that you had, the texture from lines — it’s the in-between movements that are beautiful when we watch you dance, and I think you should continue doing that. I will say, I found it hard to find the timing in that dance. It might have been the quick rumba. It was a different type of rumba, but I loved it either way.

Those comments translated to straight 8s from the judges for a total score of 24 out of 30. In previous weeks that would have been good enough for the top of the leaderboard, but the scores throughout the night were inflated from previous episodes, so those numbers put Schulman in a five-way tie for third place along with Monica Aldama, Justina Machado, AJ McLean and Johnny Weir. Did you think those were fair scores? Did he deserve higher marks? Lower? Vote in our poll below to let us know which routine you thought was the best of the night.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.