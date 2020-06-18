5 new comedy series to watch for in 2020 Emmy nominations: ‘Run,’ ‘Space Force,’ ‘Little America’ …

What will win Best Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards? This category is no laughing matter! Recent winners “Fleabag” (2019) and “Veep” (2015-17) have left the airwaves, which opens the door for all kinds of new shows. The five freshman comedies most likely to receive series bids are, according to Gold Derby’s combined predictions, “Run,” “Space Force,” “Little America,” “The Great” and “Dave” (see more contenders by scrolling through the photo gallery above). Our odds are based on the combined rankings of Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

“Run” — Two-time Emmy winner Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie,” “Godless”) and Domhnall Gleeson star in this HBO program as a pair of ex-lovers who drop everything and travel the country together after making a pact years earlier. Executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag” fame is just one of the many eccentric guest stars the couple meets along their high-octane journey. Odds to win: 22/1.

“Space Force” — The Netflix comedy marks the much-anticipated return of Steve Carell to comedic television alongside his “The Office” co-creator Greg Daniels. The actor portrays General Mark R. Naird, Chief of Space Operations for the bumbling new military branch, as his wife (played by Lisa Kudrow) sits in a jail cell for mysterious reasons. Odds to win: 100/1.

“Little America” — Based on Epic Magazine’s collection of true-life American immigrant stories, this Apple TV+ program is a funny and heartfelt anthology series from creator Lee Eisenberg and producers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Notable performances to watch out for in the guest star categories are Suraj Sharma (“The Manager”) and Zachary Quinto (“The Silence”). Odds to win: 100/1.

“The Great” — In this satirical and tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of the Empress of Russia, Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult chew the scenery as Catherine the Great and Peter III of Russia, respectively. The wild Hulu dramedy is created by Tony McNamara, who recently earned a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for “The Favourite” (2018). Odds to win: 100/1.

“Dave” — Rapper/comedian Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd, created this cult comedy for FX about a neurotic man who believes he’ll one day be a rapping superstar … but no one else seems to agree. Other cast members include Taylor Misiak as Dave’s girlfriend, GaTa as his warm-up guy and Andrew Santino as his roommate/manager. Odds to win: 100/1.

