5 new drama series to watch for in 2020 Emmy nominations: ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘The Outsider,’ ‘Euphoria’ …

What will win Best Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards? The race is on! Reigning four-time champ “Game of Thrones” has left the airwaves, which opens the door for a plethora of new shows to find their footing. The five freshman dramas most likely to receive series bids are, according to Gold Derby’s combined predictions, “The Morning Show,” “The Outsider,” “Euphoria,” “The Mandalorian” and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (see more contenders by scrolling through the photo gallery above). Our odds are based on the combined rankings of Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

“The Morning Show” — This Apple TV+ series has been the talk of Hollywood ever since it premiered on the streaming service in November, thanks in part to its timely and important subject matter. TV’s best friend Jennifer Aniston stars as an AM news anchor on a morning show that’s hit with a #MeToo scandal, so an inexperienced ingenue (Reese Witherspoon) is hired to replace the man under fire (Steve Carell). Odds to win: 10/1.

“The Outsider” — HBO’s spooky offering is an adaptation of Stephen King‘s 2018 novel about a man (Jason Bateman) who’s accused of committing a murder when he’s nowhere near the crime scene. A detective (Ben Mendelsohn) and a spiritual investigator (Cynthia Erivo) seek answers to explain the possible supernatural twist, which soon leads them to a mythical monster of folklore. Odds to win: 100/1.

“Euphoria” — Another HBO contender, this one stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a high school student recovering from drug addiction. “Euphoria” is known for exploring hot-button topics like sexual identity and trauma as the teen characters all seek to find their individual places in the world. Odds to win: 100/1.

“The Mandalorian” — The first-ever original drama series from Disney+ is a spin-off of the iconic “Star Wars” universe, taking place after “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” and before “Episode VII: The Force Awakens.” Though no original characters appear, there is a cute alien child who bears a striking resemblance to Yoda. Pedro Pascal takes on the [masked] role of the lead bounty hunter who stops at nothing to protect Baby Yoda from evil forces. Odds to win: 100/1.

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida” — This quirky hour-long series from Showtime competed as a comedy at the Golden Globes (where lead actress Kirsten Dunst earned a nomination) but has been deemed a drama by the TV academy. Dunst portrays Krystal Stubbs, a housewife, mother and water park employee whose husband (Alexander Skarsgard) becomes embroiled in a pyramid scheme. Odds to win: 100/1.

