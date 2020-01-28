Who are the 11 new presenters added to the Oscars 2020 ceremony?

The Oscars 2020 ceremony will not have a host this year, but producers are making sure some of the laughs are already guaranteed. New presenters added by the motion picture academy on Tuesday are Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Kristen Wiig. The complete list of 11 names revealed also includes Zazie Beetz, Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo and Kelly Marie Tran.

SEE 2020 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees in all 24 categories

They had already announced that last year’s Oscar winners Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King, Mahershala Ali are returning as presenters for the 92nd annual ceremony. More presenters will be added soon. No word yet on who might perform during the In Memoriam segment.

All five nominees for Best Original Song will be performed on the ABC broadcast. Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have announced the following singers for the Oscars 2020 show:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” (Randy Newman); writing nominee is Newman.

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” (Elton John); writing nominees are John and Bernie Taupin.

“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough” (Chrissy Metz); writing nominee is Diane Warren.

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (Idina Menzel and Aurora); writing nominees are Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” (Cynthia Erivo); writing nominees are Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions