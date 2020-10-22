‘News of the World’ trailer: Tom Hanks and director Paul Greengrass reunite for first time since ‘Captain Phillips’ [WATCH]

Universal Pictures has just announced its highly anticipated film “News of the World,” starring Oscar contender Tom Hanks, will be released in theaters on December 25. The western drama was written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting him with the star of his 2013 Best Picture nominee, “Captain Phillips.” Watch the new trailer for “News of the World” above.

Set five years after the Civil War, Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a war veteran and widower who travels from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. While passing through Texas he crosses paths with Johana (Helena Zengel), a 10-year old orphan taken by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. The trailer shows us a glimpse of Captain Kidd and Johana’s volatile first encounter before he ultimately agrees to return the young girl to her living relatives residing hundreds of miles away. Along their journey the pair must learn to communicate as they face challenges from both human and natural forces.

Adapted from Paulette Jiles‘ best-selling novel of the same name, Greengrass scripted “News of the World” alongside Luke Davies, the BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Lion” (2016). The film’s original music was scored by eight-time Academy Award nominee James Newton Howard. Joining Hanks and Zengel in the large ensemble cast is Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Mare Winningham.

Universal Pictures (the studio behind 2019 Best Picture “Green Book“) now has another Oscar contender on its hands with “News of the World.” After earning five Best Actor nominations in just over a decade (and winning two), Hanks received his first nomination in 19 years last year for his supporting role in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Greengrass was nominated for Best Director at the 2007 Oscars for his tense 9/11 drama, “United 93.” Their last collaboration, “Captain Phillips,” earned a total of six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Barkhad Abdi), Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Adapted Screenplay. Could “News of the World” follow suit?

