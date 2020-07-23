Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’) on how Peter ‘wants to be loved’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

Nicholas Hoult plays the scene-stealing Emperor Peter III on the Hulu comedy series “The Great.” The series was created by Tony McNamara, who Hoult previously worked with on “The Favourite.”

Hoult recently spoke with Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria about why he took on “The Great,” his favorite comedic scenes from Season 1 and his memories of working on “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Watch the exclusive video interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: Nicholas, you’re most known for your film work over the last few years, especially. So why did you decide to return to TV and why “The Great”?

Nicholas Hoult: Hello, by the way, thanks for having me on. It was quite an easy transition for me. Yeah, I mean, I’ve been mainly focusing on film work because I just want to keep a variety in the types of films and roles that I’m playing. But then I was lucky to be a part of “The Favourite,” which Tony McNamara wrote, which I know you’ve spoken to him as well. So that was one of those things where whilst we are shooting that or afterwards, I’m not entirely sure how it came about, but at some point there was mention of this script that he had of Catherine the Great‘s story and I’m such a fan of his writing. I think he’s just ripped up the rule-book a little bit in terms of period dramas. He’s made them really irreverent and fun and fresh and the dialogue’s the snappiest stuff I think I’ve ever read and had the luck to get to deliver. So it was one of those where he mentioned to me about playing Peter in this was a no-brainer. I think if Tony said, “Hey, I’m planning on walking off a cliff,” he’d be able to convince me to do it with him.

GD: Yeah, that’s encouraging. I think Peter is impulsive and he’s idiotic. I think he’s also hysterical. I think maybe lucky for you, you get all the best one-liners but what was your way of getting into him to understand who he was so that you could play him authentically and prepare for the role?

NH: Yeah, it’s interesting because getting into it, I mean, it’s not the typical approach of a historic piece where you learn about the times and about the real people and whilst we were shooting “The Favourite,” that wasn’t encouraged or relied upon or necessary so I stuck to that method, I suppose, with this, where I really used the scripts as my bible. And I think that, yeah, the trick with Peter, as you say, he’s all those things. He’s very mercurial and fun and flippant and silly at times and completely unaware of himself and other people’s reactions to himself. But again, it’s in Tony’s writing, you just get these little slivers of information about him peppered in occasionally, what it’s like growing up in a royal family, I suppose, and being surrounded by all these people who are trying to get what they want out of you. But you’re also walking in your father’s footsteps and your mum clearly left you with some scarring and some issues. So it’s all those things and I think he’s a big kid in many degrees. He wants to be loved and have fun and he sees other people stopping him from doing that. I don’t know, a lot of people have described him as a psychopath because of how he behaves and I think he has some of those tendencies. But I don’t think he is. He is quite an emotional being at times. He just hasn’t been brought up in a way that he knows how to understand them or sees them in the same light as everyone else, if that makes sense, where everyone’s living by quite normal standards nowadays and are aware and all this, whereas he’s grown up in this bubble where he’s just not aware of those norms so he does do terrible things. I’m not condoning any of it. But for him, they’re not outrageous. And I think that’s where you try and find not the charm, but the cheekiness, I suppose, or that little slight element that maybe lets you get away with it a little bit as the character, because as much as he’s the villain and the bad guy, you want people to enjoy him. That was the fun for me in playing him. He does get a lot of one-liners that are great. I really enjoyed that. Tony gives you a framework that completely works. So then you have, particularly with that character, freedom to just go wild and do whatever you want. So I was having a lot of fun and hopefully people experience that when watching.

GD: Yeah, obviously, there’s something about the way that you play him because the show is so irreverent and it’s very explicit and if you like that thing, it’s very funny, all the C-words and F-words, the more the better as far as I’m concerned. It doesn’t aim to be historically accurate at all and the tone is very similar to what we saw in “The Favourite.” So as you’ve just said, that must give you more freedom to making larger than life and even likable, even though he is a bit of a dirt-bag but he is actually really likable. Is that a challenge to do that?

NH: Is it challenging to make him likable? Again, it’s one of those where you don’t wanna try and manipulate people into liking him. You just want to be able to show all sides of the character, I suppose. And that’s the good thing about doing TV, is you do get time to do that over 10 hours. You get to see these characters change and evolve and different aspects of their nature. So yeah, the freedom and the fun of it is the really key thing, which I was holding onto and the rhythm. Yeah, Tony’s language is very flippant and irreverent and you can toss everything away and you’ve got to keep the pace moving, I feel, because his writing has a really wonderful way of presenting everything upfront and everyone being quite direct in many manners, in what they’re saying but then suddenly sneaking up on you with an emotional gut punch in there. And that’s what I feel is going on within this series and it was something that I was unexpecting of when we were shooting “The Favourite,” I would say, because I didn’t see a lot of more of the emotional stuff within that, because my character wasn’t involved with that. So when I saw the film, I was like, “Oh, wow, there’s all this stuff undertowing it,” and you need that in anything, I think, whether it’s drama, comedy, whatever, you need those shades to keep people interested and to feel the different emotions.

GD: Yeah, definitely, and that’s Tony’s true talent. He is so good at that kind of writing. It’s so ridiculous and over the top and explicit and rude but there’s this undercurrent of empathy or I don’t know, it’s hard to explain for someone like me. I’ve got a tiny brain and I can only really take in so much at a time but whenever I was seeing you guys perform some of that stuff, I always wonder stuff like this. Do you pick up a script and think, “Oh, shit, how are we going to get through this?” Sometimes it’s actually really colorful and you’re doing really ridiculous things like humping on a bed whilst having a discussion about the weather, that kind of thing. Did you find that was particularly fun to do?

NH: There were some physical aspects here that were tricky to do. Yes. That was something that, again, I was fortunate to have had that experience beforehand because part of the rehearsal period for “The Favourite” was two weeks of the core group of cast in a room running scenes until we knew them, really we could almost put it on like a play, essentially, we knew them that well, like pace readings of the dialogue, readings where you had to hum when people pointed at you, you had to copy people dancing whilst doing the scene. So you were given these physical tasks whilst doing the dialogue so going into this, I knew that it’s really, really key that you have to be on top of the dialogue, which again, is very different. I mean, just doing this quantity, you’d have six, eight pages a day sometimes. And that’s at a TV pace. That’s a lot to remember so I know Elle [Fanning] and I at times, we’d go in and we’d look at the sides or we’d look at the pages for the next day and you could see, one of us would be so relieved when we saw a chunk of dialogue and it would be the other one. And then you point out the other person had to learn a huge chunk that night and you go, “Oh no. OK.” Because, yeah, it’s not dialogue that you can ever be reaching for or searching for in the moment and finding. It has to be sharp and on point. So particularly with the physical stuff, whether it’s a sex scene or anything else going on… I’m not very good at multitasking anyway (laughs). They’re like, “Oh, you can’t look at your phone and listen at the same time.” I can’t do anything at the same time. So for me, physical activities whilst giving dialogue and trying to act in all those sorts of things, and also it’s just funny stuff as well, I’m the worst person for cracking up and once I go, it’s very difficult for me to rein it back in and quit laughing.

GD: Yeah, that reminds me that I’m hoping they will release the blooper reel because it’s probably going to have some real gems in there.

NH: (Laughs.) There is a good blooper real. Yeah, there is.

GD: So obviously the show is explicit, as we’ve talked about, a lot of sex and a lot of violence. There’s a lot of nudity as well. Does that stuff, that doesn’t seem to bother you at all? Do you find that challenging or is it just something you’re used to doing by this stage of your career?

NH: I think it does bother me (laughs). I think it bothers me, but I have to pretend it doesn’t bother me. And that’s in the moment I try not to let it faze me too much. And I mean, this one was interesting because a lot of the sex stuff was actually fully clothed. So that’s not so exposing or intimidating in many ways. But yeah, there were scenes where Peter is born again, I suppose, and he decides that he doesn’t want to wear clothes walking around the palace. I remember hearing about it for the first time and chatting to Tony and he’s obviously a little bit concerned because also in my head, I was just like, “Do I want to be taking my clothes off on TV, really?” And then I read a few pages and Tony explained the jokes and where it was coming from and I was like, “All right, I’m in for this.” I think we had a negotiation because there’s one scene within that sequence where I have to walk down the long hallway and they built these magnificent sets for the show, but this one long hallway, it’s probably 300, 400 meters long. It’s a long hallway and it looks even longer when you turn up in it naked. And I think on the day they were planning on having like 60 extras in there and I think I negotiated them down to 30. I was like, “Come on, guys, give me slightly less people in here,” because you’ve already got like 30 crew and they closed the set off so it’s not like people just milling around eating their lunch whilst you’re naked. But it’s still one of those where there’s a lot of people about so I negotiated down on the supporting artists that day.

GD: What a relief. That just looks so intimidating even if you’ve done it many times before. I don’t think it ever gets old. Speaking of crazy scenes, I’m going to ask you what your highlight scene is in terms of comedy. For me, it was when halfway through the season, the character played by Dan Wyllie picks up Peter’s mother’s rotting, mummified corpse and starts to have his way with her. I thought that was the most ridiculous. I thought that was brilliant because it was just so wrong. Did you have any scene in particular where you felt the same way?

NH: That scene was hilarious and I mean, also because I think it’s the only time we use a flashback throughout the whole series, because you know that Marial, Phoebe Fox‘s character, her ladyship status has been taken away. So you know that something’s happened with her father. That’s the only time you get a flashback is to see what her father did that was so horrendous. At that point as well we’ve obviously set up how much Peter loves his mum, even though she was horrendous to him. There’s so many highlights, scene-wise, that genuinely it’s difficult to pick out. Well, I mean, I loved the sequence going to the Dacha, the Swedish king and queen with Freddie Fox in those scenes, that thing where it’s all set up that they’re going to be these two rival emperors going at each other and then we’d get there and the king of Sweden is exactly almost a carbon copy of Peter and they get along like a house on fire. That was something that was really fun for me just to have a taste of my own medicine in a way of what I had been doling out through the series.

And the other one that’s coming to mind at the moment is… I find it very difficult. Douglas Hodge is brilliant as Velementov and it’s so difficult not to laugh in scenes with him. But then finally there was one scene where I was allowed to, and it was the scene where he offers to become Catherine’s lover if we need a new lover for her. And that’s the only time that I was allowed to fully break loose and laugh in Doug’s face and I needed it so bad because I’d been trying not to laugh because he’s so funny for so long. There are so many favorites. And then definitely there are two big scenes that Elle and I have in the final episode, in the finale, I guess, which I know we were both psyched up for, and we’d enjoyed our sparring matches up until then with our scenes normally in the breakfast room. But then there was these final two where it was the climax of the series and I know we were both excited to go at each other and there are so many backs and forths of who’s got the power and the upper hand and what’s going on between these two characters and the emotions behind them? And that was just wonderful to do those scenes. It’s so much fun. So that would be another one. There’s loads.

GD: There are loads. The season finale, you both get to pivot a bit more dramatic, because we think Catherine has the upper hand, but Peter’s not as stupid as people may believe he is. And he then does get the upper hand at some point and there’s a whole bunch of things you’re doing in that scene and there’s a lot of dialogue, too. So, I mean, you’ve mentioned it already, but did you find that that was a really fitting way to end the season for Peter? Hopefully we get a second season. We may not. So that’s where we leave him now. He’s kind of won but maybe not and we just don’t really know where we’re going to land with him.

NH: Yeah, hopefully he’s not left in that scenario. I mean, obviously, everyone ultimately knows that Catherine wins and takes the throne. So that’s where Peter’s story, in theory, will end if we hopefully do get a second series. So it feels slightly weird to leave him in that scenario. But also, that’s not where I was expecting to leave the series, if I’m honest. We were receiving the scripts as we went and I loved where Tony took it to because it was all so unexpected. Each character has their own different arc and switch and turnaround and that’s not where I was expecting to leave it. So it was exciting and it was also just a mad time, because I remember we were coming towards the end of the shoot and then we knew we had to go to Italy for the final week and that was encroaching really fast. But then part of the roof of one of the studios fell down. So we couldn’t go into one of the studios so all of the other scenes were getting backed up on each other. But we knew we needed time for those two scenes because they’re just so long and so much to do within each one of them that’s physical as well, physical stuff. There’s actually a whole sex part of one of those scenes which they didn’t end up using in the edit as well in the final final scene. So we shot a lot for that and we both knew that we really needed to turn up on our game. So I think those are the only two scenes that we really got a little bit of time to rehearse at lunchtime, just to block roughly through where we might be going and what we might be doing. So it was a fun place to end Peter for the series and unexpected for me. I enjoy that. But it would be nice to be able to continue to see where it goes because I just think there’s a lot more to discover.

GD: I agree. Before we let you go, I’ve loved you in so many films, but I have to bring up “Mad Max: Fury Road.” It’s one of the greatest films ever made. What was your highlight from working on that Australian masterpiece of cinema?

NH: Oh, yeah. I mean, I’ve been thinking about it a fair bit at the moment because, yes, I think it was just the five-year anniversary of it coming out and I feel so fortunate to have been a part of it. I mean, I’m incredibly proud of that film and what was the highlight of it? I mean, it’s always the people and the overall experience. George Miller, I think his mind and imagination and his creativity is something I’m in awe of and to be around him and I’m still in touch with him and happy to see him occasionally. That’s lovely and made great friendships. I don’t know, the thing that really stands out for me is just that environment being in the desert. And then I remember clearly sitting in Nux’s vehicle, my character’s vehicle, one time and there were the Gigahorse and the Doofmobile, I think it was called, and all these bikes and all these cars and trucks and the stunt team was so amazing on that. I think there were 150 stunt team all loaded up on vehicles, playing all the War Boys and Imperators and all that sort of stuff. And everyone was so fired up and in character and they gave the signal for everyone to start their engines and we’d just drive for 15, 20 minutes in the desert and keep rolling and the cameras find you on a Russian Arm roaming around. And so that time, you’d hear the engines go up, the hairs on your arms would stand up and everyone would start screaming and yelling, you just get so carried away in that moment and it was very liberating and freeing. That’s the thing that’s seared in my memory because it’s very rare that you get to feel like you’re part of a post-apocalyptic war crew and for it to be that realistic in many ways, I mean, it was all practical. It was all around us. And I think a lot of times, if people were shooting that they’d be there in a studio and go, “OK, this is happening over here.” It was actually all around us for like 15, 20 minutes of a take it would just be that, with people banging on your roof and you’d suddenly see the camera coming and you’d be like, “All right, I think that’s the dialogue time,” would do that. So that’s probably the main takeaway just how impressive all of that was, the logistics side and the stunts and how accurate it is as well. When you look back, there was a comic book version of the film that George had which was actually the script I first read, when I got the part. And when you look back at that now, you see it shot for shot for what the film then became in many ways.

GD: It’s incredible. And it reminded me, finally, given that I’ve heard you described as a scene-stealer before. In “The Favourite” I definitely thought you were that. And that’s meant to be a compliment. It means you demand attention.

NH: Yeah, from an actor’s point of view, a scene-stealer can be a bit of a dirty thing, you know what I mean? (Laughs.)

GD: It’s true. And now I’m seeing on social media that there’s a “Huzzah” drinking game, which is pretty cool and a lot of that has got to do with you and your character. What do you think? Do you like the idea that people think that your characters seem to be scene-stealers or they demand attention? That’s something kind of cool, is it maybe?

NH: I certainly don’t want to be like a tricky actor that’s stealing scenes, but at the same time, I guess they’re characters that are… I’ve been having fun with them an messing about a lot and particularly with Tony’s work, they do get a lot of one-liners and they’re unpredictable and fun to watch, I guess. But yeah, I’m not trying to do that. I’m just trying to mess around, I guess, and do different stuff. But maybe I’ll try the drinking game. Maybe that’ll be how I finish off my quarantine. I’ll come out with a massive hangover.

GD: Yeah. There’d be a lot of drinking every time you said “Huzzah.”

NH: It was like an exercise in how many different ways you can say “Huzzah.” It was in many ways. You’d see it written on the page, and you’d be like, “All right.” It could mean anything, essentially, after a while. It was a fun game.

GD: That never occurred to me. I’m gonna look out for that because there’s a whole bunch of ways you could probably… it could mean anything.

NH: A “Huzzah” show reel.

GD: I think that’s what social media is clamoring for right now in this desperate time for entertainment.

NH: (Laughs.)