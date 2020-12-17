Nick Frost ‘(Truth Seekers’) on the ‘tricky balance’ of ‘funny,’ ‘frightening’ and ‘weird’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Amazon called it a horror comedy or a comedy, but it’s not — we wanted to make a four-hour film and as such, we wanted it scored with original music and we wanted to shoot it a certain way and it really paid off,” explains Nick Frost about “Truth Seekers” in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). He says about the tone of his new series that is available to stream on Amazon Prime, “It was a tricky balance. We wanted it to be funny obviously, but also, we wanted it to be frightening, but also weird. A few of us described it as when you were a kid and you had flu and you got slightly delirious. We wanted to try and find where that was, but also put it in a ‘Black Mirror’ kind of universe where you’re not sure exactly where it is or what time it is and it could be another dimension potentially.”

“Truth Seekers” was created by Frost and fellow and executive producers Simon Pegg, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. Frost and Pegg also act in the show, with Frost leading the cast as part-time paranormal investigator Gus Roberts and Pegg in a supporting role as Gus’s boss at his day job. Although the four co-creators shared writing credits on all eight episodes, Frost explains that only the premiere and finale were properly a group effort, with Frost, Saunders and Serafinowicz scripting two each of the remaining six, with Pegg then revising their drafts.

“It was difficult to separate how personal it was with the business mechanics of it all,” reflects Frost about making his series writing debut with this show. He continues about the challenges in crafting the narrative, “We needed to find what the ending was and then work toward that, rather than just writing and thinking it’ll happen. It didn’t work like that.”

