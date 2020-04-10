Will Nick Jonas have beginner’s luck on ‘The Voice,’ just like Kelly Clarkson and John Legend?

Even though Nick Jonas is competing against a trio of winning coaches on “The Voice” Season 18, he actually has a secret advantage because he’s the new kid on the block. After all, the last two times NBC’s reality TV show introduced new coaches, they prevailed on their inaugural seasons. Kelly Clarkson joined the panel in Season 14 and won with Brynn Cartelli, while John Legend was hired in Season 16 and claimed victory with Maelyn Jarmon. Does anyone from Nick’s current team have what it takes to continue the trend of beginner’s luck on “The Voice”?

This youngest Jonas Brother has amassed quite the talented team so far. After pairing up his 10 artists in a handful of hard-fought battles, he chose to keep the following five artists on his team: Allegra Miles, Arei Moon, Jacob Miller, Roderick Chambers and Tate Brusa. He also stole Jon Mullins from Team Blake after he was eliminated by the country coach, bringing his number of artists to six.

Technically Nick’s team consists of seven artists, as he saved Michael Williams after his battle against Allegra. However, a new “The Voice” rule this year forces the saved artists from each team to compete against each other in a four-way Knockout round. That means Michael will soon have to go up against Todd Michael Hall of Team Blake, Nelson Cade III of Team Legend and Samantha Howell of Team Kelly, with only one staying in the competition.

The four artists who didn’t survive the first round of cuts on Team Nick were Samuel Wilco, Anders Drerup, Kevin Farris and Joanna Serenko, the last of whom was stolen by Team Legend. Do you think Nick made the right choice by eliminating these talented folks, or will he live to regret saying goodbye to any of them?

If Nick ends up winning Season 18, that will tie him with John who has a single victory under his belt thanks to Maelyn. Kelly has won three times so far: Brynn, Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). And Blake is of course still “The Voice” championship leader with six triumphs: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions