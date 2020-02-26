How does Nick Jonas compare to the other 13 ‘Voice’ coaches? We rank them all worst to best

Over the history of “The Voice” on NBC, the reality TV show has welcomed more than a dozen different coaches to guide the contenders. Blake Shelton has been the only coach for all seasons. Others along the way for the Emmy-winning reality program have been Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Cee-Lo Green, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Adam Levine, Shakira, Gwen Stefani, Usher and Pharrell Williams. Our photo gallery above ranks every coach from worst to best, partially based on their championships but also considering their ability to choose artists, how they offered advice for their contenders, song choices and other abilities.

As the new kid on the block at the start of the 2020 season, the jury is still out on Nick’s coaching style. However, he really stood out in the blind auditions for his way of speaking to the artists in a down-to-earth manner and writing special notes about them as they performed.

In the Season 18 premiere, Nick was able to convince Tate Brusa and Joanna Serenko to join his team, with Joanna being a coveted four-chair turn artist. Tate easily picked Nick over Blake after Nick did some on-the-spot coaching and played his guitar for the teenager while giving him tips on how to sound better. Joanna chose Team Nick after he savvily decided to have the last word during a brief moment of silence. The strategy worked and Joanna picked him over John, Blake and Kelly

Nick currently places in the middle of our rankings since he’s still so new to the game. Conversely, his three rival coaches top our rankings thanks to having important “The Voice” victories under their belts:

Blake won six times: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13)

Kelly won three times: Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17)

John won one time: Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16)

