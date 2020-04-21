Nick Jonas ‘frustrated’ with himself for pairing up Allegra Miles and Jacob Miller in ‘The Voice’ knockout round [WATCH]

New “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas became “frustrated” with himself during Monday’s second knockout episode of Season 18 when he had to make a decision between saving either Allegra Miles or Jacob Miller. Allegra, a 16-year-old student from St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, performed Sia‘s “Chandelier” while Jacob, a 29-year-old singer from Eden, Wisconsin, took on Post Malone‘s “Better Now.” In the end, Nick decided to keep Allegra and send home Jacob, but not without agonizing over his choice. Watch “The Voice” video above.

“Jacob, you’ve come out of your shell. You’re really fun and funny to be around. You’re an artist that I would love to work with,” Nick declared after both contestants gave it their all on the stage. “And Allegra, your voice is magical. You find a way to thread that needle through a performance so effortlessly, to where I’m just entranced.”

Nick sighed and added, “I’ve so loved working with each of you and I’m really frustrated with myself that I paired you together. But I do have to make a choice.” He then made the big decision to say goodbye to Jacob and keep Allegra on his Season 18 team.

The rival coaches seemed to agree, with Kelly Clarkson saying she found herself “hanging on to every word” Allegra sang and that she “picked a hell of a song.” Blake Shelton went a step further by telling Nick he has a “chance to win” with Allegra on his team. John Legend praised Allegra’s “inviting” voice but warned her to watch her pronunciation going forward.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the knockout: “Allegra is up first and she’s got a really cool, indie voice and even though she seems behind the beat sometimes, I love the way she sings. I think she could be a horse to win this season. Jacob is up next and I love his guitar intro, but his overall delivery of this song is a little to vanilla for my taste. I have to go with Allegra on this.”

