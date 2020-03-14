Nick Jonas welcomes 3 more artists to his ‘The Voice’ Season 18 team: Jacob Miller, Roderick Chambers, Michael Williams

Tour our photos above for a closer look at Team Nick Jonas‘s current artists for “The Voice” Season 18, including the three newest additions as of Monday’s episode: Jacob Miller, Roderick Chambers and Michael Williams. By the end of the blind auditions, Team Nick will consist of 10 total artists. Will any of these contestants give the brand new coach his first victory? Nick faces stiff competition from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. See the new artists’ official NBC bios below.

Jacob Miller

Age: 29

Hometown: Eden, Wisconsin

Residence: Portland, Oregon

Jacob grew up singing in the church choir and began learning guitar at 12. He played in several bands throughout high school and at 19 hopped on a train and headed west. At 21, he joined a farming program that allowed him to travel the country and study regional music along the way, which shaped him into the artist he is now. He decided to pursue music full-time in 2012 and started a ragtime band. After six years, Jacob disbanded the group to pursue a solo career and has since released a record and completed three solo tours in the US and around the world.

Roderick Chambers

Age: 38

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Residence: Orange, California

Roderick’s two greatest loves growing up were music and his brother. When Roderick was 4, his brother saved him from drowning in a pool, which reinforced their inseparable bond. They went on to sing together in school chorus and would perform at family events. They later formed a trio and spent the next 14 years touring and playing corporate events and weddings. Roderick made a difficult decision to go solo in 2015, but has found some success on his own. Roderick is currently a full-time musician and comes to “The Voice” trying to build a comfortable life for his 2-year-old son.

Michael Williams

Age: 18

Hometown: Mason, Ohio

Residence: Mason, Ohio

Michael asked for voice lessons for Christmas when he was 6. His parents were surprised by the request, since they lived in a small town where their life revolved around sports, but they agreed to pay for the lessons. Shortly after, Michael got involved in community theater and began performing at local events. At 10, Michael was diagnosed with a digestive disease that kept him from playing sports, so he relied on music even more. He is now starting his second year singing at the local amusement park and enjoys singing all different genres. Michael comes to “The Voice” ready to experience music outside of his small town.

