Nick Jonas has trouble finding his ‘Voice’ in season premiere: ‘I’ll start screaming if I have to!’

NBC’s reality TV show “The Voice” returned on Monday night with a brand new face at the judges’ table for its 18th season: Nick Jonas. The other coaches — Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — were clearly worried about Nick’s youth and confidence, particularly after he joined 16-year-old artist Tate Brusa on stage to do some live coaching. But at one point during the season premiere, Nick got frustrated when he couldn’t get a word in edgewise. “Do I not exist?” he asked his fellow coaches while rolling his eyes. “I know I talk soft, but I’ll start screaming if I have to!” Watch the video above.

During 17-year-old Megan Danielle‘s haunting performance of Adele‘s “Remedy,” Kelly was the only coach to turn her chair around. Nick didn’t push his button because he seemed hesitant about her youthful age. “I’m wondering how you’re gonna balance all of this,” Nick told her when the others finally let him speak. “I was 17 on the road finishing high school, doing a movie called ‘Camp Rock 2.’ It lost the Oscar that year, even though it should have won.”

All joking aside, the now 27-year-old informed Megan, “I was doing all of that, finishing high school at the same time, and it was a lot of work, a lot of pressure. I hope you don’t make the same mistake I did at that age. I got overwhelmed. I lost sight. Some of my relationships got complicated. It was really tough and I look back at some of those moments that should have been the best moments of my life.”

John interrupted his story to say it was “depressing,” which is when Nick started screaming and pounding his fists. “So right now at what is probably the best moment in your life and career, enjoy it,” he ultimately informed Megan. “Live every moment. Wake up every day and be thankful for what you have.”

After one episode, Tate and Joanna Serenko are the first two members of Team Nick, with Joanna being a coveted four-chair turn. Find out which artists complete Nick’s Season 18 team when “The Voice” blind audition continue airing Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

