Nick Offerman proclaims ‘Devs’ was ‘one of the most exquisite pleasures of my life’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“When I got the call that he wanted to meet with me I started crying,” admits Nick Offerman about his role on acclaimed psychological sci-fi drama “Devs.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Offerman above.

“Devs,” which began the FX on Hulu partnership where the network creates original content for the streaming service was created by Oscar nominee Alex Garland, the writer and director’s first foray into series television after his acclaimed sci-fi dramas “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.” It follows a young software engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) who investigates the secretive development division of the cutting-edge Silicon Valley tech company she works at, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend. The Amaya corporation and its secretive Devs division is run by a mysterious CEO (Offerman), who we learn has developed a machine that can see literally backwards and forwards in time.

Offerman, who is mostly known for his comedic work like his now iconic role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation” among others, was delighted to be given an opportunity to work with Garland, of whom the actor was a big fan. “Getting to be a member of this team was one of the most exquisite pleasures of my life,” he admits. “It feels like I have won the lottery when you get to work on material that you would actually seek out and watch regardless, as a fan.”

While his character starts out as a mysterious and likely nefarious CEO or overlord, we soon learn that he is so much more than meets the eye, as his story becomes a a profoundly moving and thought-provoking exploration of grief, motivation, fate and destiny.

“The attractive thing about the role and this happens with a few of the parts, there were six or eight of us who would argue about who had the best part in the show and I think all of us were right because he’s such a good writer. I was so thrilled with that notion that this enigmatic character who does some terrible things right off the bat and then baldly lies about them,” he explains, “but he begins to intimate the grief that he’s lived with and what he’s gone through in losing his daughter and you begin to say that there’s more to this. There’s a humanity behind these acts,” he says.

