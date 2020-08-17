Nicole Anthony (‘Big Brother 22’): ‘I’m not surprised, I’m just frustrated’ Memphis nominated me for eviction

“I’m not surprised, I’m just frustrated,” Nicole Anthony said through tears after being nominated for eviction on Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother.” The week’s Head of Household, Memphis Garrett, was annoyed she didn’t try to save herself by playing in the Safety Suite competition, particularly after he told her she probably should. So that’s why he put her up on the block alongside “rookie” David Alexander. Both Nicole and David were cast mates on last summer’s “BB21,” so they share a special bond. Now, one of them will be going home unless Wednesday’s Veto competition can shake up the game.

After the nominations ceremony, Nicole had a full-on emotional breakdown in the Diary Room. “You’re gonna tell me to play it [but] that’s not how I roll,” she proclaimed, referring to Memphis’ threat. “I’m not gonna shiver in my boots and go run and play a comp because you said so.” Nicole then added, “I just don’t want to be next to David. That makes it so much worse.” Memphis’ true goal was to ensure as many people played in the competition as possible and wasted their passes so he’d have an easier go of things the following week. Will his plan work out?

Memphis rubbed salt in her wound by telling Nicole in front of the entire house, “I tried to get you to play the Safety Suite today. You decided to not play it, so I decided to put you on the block.” The HOH then shifted attention to David, who last year was the first person eliminated from the house. “You’re at the grown-ups table now, buddy,” Memphis declared. “You’re gonna have to prove yourself.”

While Nicole was full of tears following her nomination, David was much more calm, cool and collected. “Memphis, I’m gonna win this Veto, I’m gonna stare you in the face, I’m gonna tell you I came to play,” he stated emphatically. “You’re HOH now but you’re not safe next week. It’s game time. This is like the playoffs: this is win or go home.”

Since Memphis is in charge this week, that means his entire six-person alliance, dubbed “The Commission,” has nothing to worry about — yawn. Memphis, Cody Calafiore, Christmas Abbott, Tyler Crispen, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel agreed that some of them should play in the Safety Suite in order to hide their alliance. Cody and Christmas took part on the challenge, with Christmas prevailing. However, she ruffled feathers within her alliance when she decided to make Ian Terry her plus-one in safety, as Memphis had initially floated the idea of putting the former winner up on the block.

