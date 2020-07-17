Nicole Richie’s ‘Nikki Fre$h’ on Quibi deserves an Emmy for being hilarious

Quibi’s “Nikki Fre$h” is an exaggerated account of Nicole Richie‘s quest to reinvent herself as an eco-conscious trap music icon. Like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” this streaming series is filmed like a mockumentary without fourth-wall breaks making it one explicitly. With Richie uncredited for scripting and presumably showrunner Carrie Franklin uncredited as director, this hilarious cringe comedy takes after Sacha Baron Cohen‘s characters in blurring the line between fiction and reality. With a roster that includes her father Lionel Richie and husband Joel Madden, plus Bill Nye the Science Guy, the show’s celebrity guest stars turn in such naturalistic performances that it can be hard to tell if they are acting — or why they would agree to such self-deprecating material.

The show really finds its groove in later episodes, as it steers away from stunt casting toward zanier punchlines that bode well for the second season that Quibi recently ordered. These are variably delivered by Jared Goldstein in a show-stealing turn as Richie’s assistant that Quibi regrettably did not submit for Emmy consideration in Best Short Form Actor. Quibi is however campaigning Richie for Best Short Form Actress, as well as her “Bee’s Tea” original song from the second episode in Best Music and Lyrics, one of only two entries by Quibi outside of the Best Short Form categories at the 2020 Emmys.

Prestige dramas are front and center in Quibi’s campaign, so voters might be surprised to find the new streaming service’s comedies more rewarding. A Nicole Richie vehicle is an unlikely candidate for Quibi’s best show, but “Nikki Fre$h” is well-suited to the mandate of telling stories in “quick bites” under 10 minutes. Even the half-hour drama remains a novel concept for television, whereas humor has long played in short skits, be it on “Saturday Night Live” or in viral videos. Each episode of “Modern Family” essentially inter-cuts three seven-minute sketches.

The app’s marquee dramas like “#FreeRayshawn” and “Most Dangerous Game” have been likened to feature films — with a piecemeal approach. The innovation is an admirable gamble that pushes the medium forward, but comedies like “Nikki Fre$h” and “Reno 911!” are effortlessly watchable because their stories have not been retrofitted. With six episodes that average six minutes each, “Nikki Fre$h” has the shortest overall runtime of Quibi’s 12 entries for Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Series. With each episode ending with a music video by Nikki Fre$h that amasses a quarter of the runtime, this is a show that does not overstay its welcome.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?