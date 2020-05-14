Niecy Nash (‘Stolen By My Mother’ and ‘Claws’): ‘Strong women are delicious’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Strong women are delicious,” proclaims Niecy Nash, who has had a busy year starring in TNT’s dark comedy “Claws,” the Netflix coming of age comedy “Never Have I Ever” and the recent Lifetime TV movie “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story.” Nash has become renowned for playing strong, non-nonsense women with flaws and imperfections and these characters, while all so different, are no exception, says the actress, adding that “if they are flawed in any way, it makes it even better to play.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Nash above.

In “Stolen By My Mother,” Nash plays Gloria Williams, who after a tragic miscarriage, drives from her home in South Carolina to Florida, walks into a Jacksonville hospital posing as a nurse and abducts newborn Kamiyah Mobley out of her mother’s arms. She raises the child as her own, but years later is forced to tell the truth and deal with the consequences of her actions as she is arrested, tried and sent to jail. It’s a “ripped from the headlines” tale that remarkably stays pretty close to the true story of what happened, despite how unbelievable it sounds.

Nash was adamant that the film tell the story as authentically as possible, while allowing the audience to feel for Gloria, notwithstanding her crime. “It is a true story and all of the women involved are still living. So you have a great responsibility when you show up in this kind of storytelling to get it right,” she says. “I had people who reached out to me and said ‘I thought I had my mind made up about this woman and then after watching this portrayal, I empathize with the kidnapper! How is that even possible?'”

“There are no winners in this story. All of these women are in so much pain. I think that leading with the pain is the thing that allowed viewers to tap in to the heart and the mind of this woman.”

Playing Gloria Williams was a complete 180 shift from her current series regular role as Desna Simms on TNT’s dark comedy “Claws,” co-starring Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) and Emmy winner Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”). That show follows five manicurists at a nail salon in Florida who run a money laundering scheme and work their way up to controlling their own criminal empire.

Nash relishes shining a spotlight on not only strong, independent women, but women of an older age group that are not often at the center of the narrative. “These are bad-ass women who are doing things that we typically see on television that we see male characters do,” the actress explains. “We have women leading the charge! And might I add, I’m going to pull these air-quotes from heaven, they’re ‘women of a certain age’,” she laughs.”

