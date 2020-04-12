Night Angel clues: Is ‘The Masked Singer’ contestant actually megastar Queen Latifah?

Guest panelist Yvette Nicole Brown joined the judges for “The Masked Singer’s” Season 3, Episode 11 show, and tonight’s first face off was between the Night Angel and the Kangaroo. The Night Angel tipped off the show and wailed the Shania Twain hit “Man I Feel Like a Woman.” Her vibrato along with that alto belt got everyone out of their seats dancing. But who’s hiding under the Night Angel mask?

Tonight’s clues all dealt with airport luggage. The Night Angel had a crown, a snow globe, a bee and a picture of an ostrich in her suitcase, along with a luggage tag that said “boss.”

Ken Jeong guessed “Empire” star Taraji P Henson, Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Keke Palmer because she was in the movie “Akeelah and the Bee,” and Brown chimed in stating it was beauty queen and songstress Vanessa Williams. I’m going out on a limb, but I think the Night Angel could be Queen Latifah.

Clues included a crown (she’s a queen), a bee—Ms. Latifah starred in “The Secret Life of Bees” — and the “boss” luggage tag. Queen Latifah is a mega boss thanks to owning her own production company as well as being a spokesperson for Covergirl, Curvation (ladies’ underwear), Pizza Hut and Jenny Craig. Lordy I’m exhausted typing about this over-achiever, you go girrrrl. And let’s not forget she’s worth a cool 60 million bucks. Please remember the Queen can rap, but she can also sing and she’s not a soprano. Yup that’s Queen Latifah. What say you Derby Dogs?

BTW Nick Cannon is quite the fashionista don’t you love his snappy suits?

