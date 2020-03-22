Could ‘The Masked Singer’s’ Night Angel be this Grammy-winning tabloid darling? Let’s examine the clues

“The Masked Singer” Group C included a bevy of talent in episode eight. (The show taped in January so in light of recent world events, it continues on with new episodes.) The Night Angel was one of the more captivating voices. The costume alone may have its own creep factor — with that weird frozen open mouth—but the voice coming out of it was slick and from a real pro. Singing Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” this voice showed range, style, and great phrasing.

Night Angel’s clues (as always) were challenging. With the voice-over stating she had “risen over adversity but succeeded with a happy ending” and that she “built an empire,” it gave pause to consider this performer had built their own business (like so many). Visual clues included a castle and a strawberry drawn on the side of a brick building. There was also a clue that included sweet tea and something about falling to earth — perhaps some kind of stumble and fall career wise.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Oscar winner Regina King (maybe, but no), while guest judge Joel McHale first guessed Sia, but settled on Jessica Simpson (definitely not). Nicole Scherzinger (who always has the best guesses) thought it was “Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson.

The singer could be one of country music’s biggest stars, Tanya Tucker. With a career that’s zigged and zagged, this country western sweetie, who started out as a teen sensation and eventually established Tuckertime Records (her own record label back in 2002) is now worth a cool 60 million bucks, not bad for a gal from Seminole, Texas whose dad was a heavy equipment operator. She is a two-time Grammy winner for country song (“Bring My Flowers Now”) and country album (“While I’m Livin'”).

Tucker hit it big as a kid, but drugs and alcohol, along with some tumultuous relationships (paging Glenn Campbell) helped cause a decline in her career success. She did make a comeback, and by 2017 Rolling Stone called her one of the 100 greatest country music stars of all time. And if you listen carefully to those low tones emitting from her vocals, it sounds a lot like Ms. Tucker — and she’s no faded rose from days gone by. Whadda-ya think Derby kids?

