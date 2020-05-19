Night Angel clues: Is ‘The Masked Singer’s’ violet vixen really R&B star Monica?

It’s coming to an end for “The Masked Singer” Season 3, with only one more episode left. The final four (Turtle, Frog, Rhino and Night Angel) kicked off last week’s show wailing Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” as a group … and they really are! Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were joined this week by former “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah. It’s really looking like a win for Night Angel, but who is she? Let’s analyze the clues.

Singing “How to Love” by Lil Wayne, this lush vocalist has a stage presence that screams experience, style and talent. And she didn’t hesitate to get up close and personal with the judges singing directly to them. The clues included a football, a soccer ball, a moon pin and a quote from the angel herself: “I’m the night angel because several years ago someone close to me passed. Losing that person is a constant reminder to me that tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

In an odd twist after her performance, she questioned whether she has “what it takes to win.” Really? She comes on that stage like she owns it. Jenny called her humble and in a stage whisper Nicole proclaimed she will walk away with the Golden Mask (if so, she would be the first female to win). Jay guessed that it was En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson hiding under those angel wings, while Ken thought this Night Angel is Ciara (Nicole quickly shot that down stating that Ciara is pregnant) and Jenny stuck with “fan favorite” Kandi Burruss.

I’m thinking Grammy winning R&B songstress Monica, aka Monica Denise Arnold. She’s had many trials, tribulations, and triumphs throughout her life. The clue about “someone close dying’” relates to the sudden death of an old boyfriend, who shot himself in her presence back in 2000. She is also a mom to three children (thus the soccer ball and football).

And if we go back a few episodes there was the clue of sweet tea (and Monica hails from Georgia,) as well as a “crown” clue — and throughout her teen years, Monica won over 20 local singing competitions. And let’s not forget, she’s also a businesswoman — thus the “boss” clue. It all adds up. What do you say, Derby dogs?

