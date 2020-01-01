Official 2020 Golden Globes film predictions: Racetrack odds in all 14 categories

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards air Sunday night, January 5. So who will win when prizes are handed out? Scroll down for our complete film predictions listed in order of our racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. And make or update your own predictions right here.

The Globes honor the best achievements in both film and television, and they’re one of the highest-profile events of the awards season. But unlike the Oscars, which are decided by thousands of members of the motion picture academy, the Globes are decided by fewer than 100 international journalists who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Our odds, meanwhile, are calculated by combining the predictions of thousands of registered Gold Derby users. That includes Expert journalists from top media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Globe winners for film, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest predictions scores when you combine results from the last couple of years.

Then of course there’s our biggest predictions bloc by far: the everyday Users like you. One of you will probably put the rest of us to shame with your spot-on picks.

Last year, our consensus odds correctly predicted 71% of the film winners (10 out of 14). The four categories we missed were Best Score (“First Man” beat our front-runner “Mary Poppins Returns”), Best Screenplay (“Green Book” beat “The Favourite”), Best Film Drama Actress (“The Wife’s” Glenn Close upset “A Star is Born’s” Lady Gaga) and the big one, Best Film Drama, where “A Star is Born” was overtaken by “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which actually ranked dead last in our odds in that race.

That’s good news for this year’s underdogs: the Hollywood Foreign Press can be a fickle bunch. Check out our official odds below, and place your own bets here in our predictions center.

BEST FILM DRAMA

“The Irishman” — 17/5

“Marriage Story” — 39/10

“Joker” — 4/1

“1917” — 4/1

“The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — 17/5

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — 19/5

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — 39/10

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — 9/2

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — 9/2

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — 82/25

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — 19/5

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — 4/1

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — 9/2

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 16/5

“Jojo Rabbit” — 39/10

“Knives Out” — 4/1

“Dolemite is My Name” — 9/2

“Rocketman” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” — 16/5

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out” — 39/10

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” — 4/1

Emma Thompson, “Late Night” — 9/2

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette?” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is My Name” — 7/2

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 37/10

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” — 4/1

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out” — 9/2

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” — 17/5

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — 18/5

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — 4/1

Annette Bening, “The Report” — 9/2

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 16/5

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 9/2

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — 7/2

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — 19/5

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 4/1

Sam Mendes, “1917” — 9/2

Todd Phillips, “Joker” — 9/2

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story” — 17/5

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 19/5

“Parasite” — 4/1

“The Irishman” — 9/2

“The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Parasite” — 31/10

“Pain and Glory” — 4/1

“The Farewell” — 9/2

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — 9/2

“Les Miserables” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” — 82/25

“Frozen II” — 39/10

“Missing Link” — 4/1

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 9/2

“The Lion King” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917” — 17/5

“Joker” — 37/10

“Marriage Story” — 9/2

“Little Women” — 9/2

“Motherless Brooklyn” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” — 71/10

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — 39/10

“Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats” — 4/1

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — 4/1

“Spirit” from “The Lion King” — 9/2

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced.