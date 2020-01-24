2020 Grammys predictions: Our official odds in 32 categories from Album of the Year to Best Music Video

Who will win at the Grammys this weekend when the recording academy hands out its awards on Sunday, January 26? Scroll down to see our official predictions in 32 categories, listed in order of our racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our odds were calculated by combining the predictions of more than 2,000 Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. That includes the Expert journalists we’ve polled, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s winners, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last couple of years.

Lizzo came into these awards with the most nominations (eight), followed closely by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X (six) and Ariana Grande and H.E.R. (five). All of those artists are in the running for the night’s top prize, Album of the Year, where they’re joined by Lana Del Rey (“Norman F*cking Rockwell”), Bon Iver (“I, I”) and Vampire Weekend (“Father of the Bride”).

So who has the edge in that race and 31 others? Find out below, and keep making or updating your own predictions right here before awards are handed out, first during the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon, and then on the primetime telecast at 8:00pm. Discuss these kudos with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — 9/2

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You” — 11/2

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next” — 15/2

Lana Del Rey, “Norman F*cking Rockwell” — 15/2

Bon iver, “I, I” — 15/2

Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride” — 9/1

Lil Nas X, “7” — 9/1

H.E.R., “I Used to Know Her” — 19/2

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — 9/2

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” — 5/1

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” — 11/2

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” — 8/1

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower” — 17/2

H.E.R., “Hard Place” — 9/1

Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma” — 19/2

Khalid, “Talk” — 10/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” — 9/2

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” — 11/2

Taylor Swift, “Lover” — 6/1

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved” — 15/2

Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way” — 8/1

H.E.R., “Hard Place” — 9/1

Lana Del Rey, “Norman F*cking Rockwell” — 9/1

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now” — 9/1

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish — 4/1

Lizzo — 5/1

Lil Nas X — 13/2

Maggie Rogers — 8/1

Rosalia — 17/2

Yola — 17/2

Black Pimas — 19/2

Tank and the Bangas — 10/1

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” — 16/5

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” — 39/10

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” — 9/2

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” — 9/2

Beyonce, “Spirit” — 9/2

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — 16/5

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower” — 4/1

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita” — 4/1

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker” — 9/2

Ariana Grande and Social House, “Boyfriend” — 9/2

BEST POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — 16/5

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next” — 39/10

Taylor Swift, “Lover” — 4/1

Beyonce, “The Lion King: The Gift” — 9/2

Ed Sheeran, “No. 6 Collaborations Project” — 9/2

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

Michael Buble, “Love” — 69/20

Barbra Streisand, “Walls” — 18/5

John Legend, “A Legendary Christmas” — 4/1

Elvis Costello and The Imposters, “Look Now” — 9/2

Andrea Bocelli, “Si” — 9/2

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land” — 31/10

Brittany Howard, “History Repeats” — 39/10

Karen O and Danger Mouse, “Woman” — 9/2

Rival Sons, “Too Bad” — 9/2

Bones UK, “Pretty Waste” — 9/2

BEST ROCK SONG

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land” — 10/3

Vampire Weekend, “Harmony Hall” — 37/10

Brittany Howard, “History Repeats” — 9/2

Tool, “Fear Inoculum” — 9/2

The 1975, “Give Yourself a Try” — 9/2

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Cage the Elephant, “Social Cues” — 10/3

The Cranberries, “In the End” — 18/5

Rival Sons, “Feral Roots” — 9/2

Bring Me the Horizon, “Amo” — 9/2

I Prevail, “Trauma” — 9/2

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride” — 82/25

Bon Iver, “I, I” — 37/10

Thom Yorke, “Anima” — 9/2

James Blake, “Assume Form” — 9/2

Big Thief, “U.F.O.F.” — 9/2

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been” — 16/5

Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel” — 37/10

Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000, “Come Home” — 9/2

Daniel Caesar and Brandy, “Love Again” — 9/2

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo” — 9/2

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Lizzo, “Jerome” — 31/10

PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan, “Built for Love” — 4/1

Indie Arie, “Steady Love” — 4/1

BJ the Chicago Kid, “Time Today” — 9/2

Lucky Daye, “Real Games” — 9/2

BEST R&B SONG

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been” — 31/10

PJ Morton feat. JoJo, “Say So” — 4/1

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo” — 9/2

Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance” — 9/2

Emily King, “Look at Me Now” — 9/2

BEST R&B ALBUM

Anderson Paak, “Ventura” — 82/25

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai” — 18/5

PJ Morton, “Paul” — 9/2

BJ the Chicago Kid, “1123” — 9/2

Lucky Daye, “Painted” — 9/2

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You” — 31/10

Jessie Reyez, “Being Human in Public” — 39/10

Steve Lacy, “Apollo XXI” — 9/2

NAO, “Saturn” — 9/2

Georgia Anne Muldrow, “Overload” — 9/2

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle” — 16/5

J. Cole, “Middle Child” — 39/10

Offset feat. Cardi B, “Clout” — 9/2

DaBaby, “Suge” — 9/2

Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy, “Down Bad” — 9/2

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher” — 17/5

Lil Nas X, “Panini” — 18/5

Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott, “The London” — 4/1

Lil Baby and Gunna, “Drip Too Hard” — 9/2

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin” — 9/2

BEST RAP SONG

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle” — 17/5

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot” — 37/10

DaBaby, “Suge” — 37/10

YBN Cordae feat. Chance The Rapper, “Bad Idea” — 9/2

Rick Ross feat. Drake, “Gold Roses” — 9/2

BEST RAP ALBUM

Tyler the Creator, “Igor” — 31/10

21 Savage, “I Am > I Was” — 39/10

Meek Mill, “Championships” — 4/1

Dreamville, “Revenge of the Dreamers III” — 9/2

YBN Cordae, “The Lost Boy” — 9/2

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now” — 31/10

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country” — 4/1

Willie Nelson, “Ride Me Back Home” — 4/1

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — 9/2

Tyler Childers, “All Your’n” — 9/2

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Dan and Shay, “Speechless” — 31/10

Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile, “Common” — 39/10

Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs, “Brand New Man” — 9/2

Brothers Osborne, “I Don’t Remember Me Before You” — 9/2

Little Big Town, “The Daughters” — 9/2

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now” — 31/10

Dan and Shay, “Speechless” — 39/1

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — 9/2

Miranda Lambert, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” — 9/2

Eric Church, “Some of It” — 9/2

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Tanya Tucker, “While I’m Livvin'” — 31/10

Eric Church, “Desperate Man” — 39/10

Reba McEntire, “Stronger Than the Truth” — 9/2

Pistol Annies, “Interstate Gospel” — 9/2

Thomas Rhett, “Center Point Road” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Dave Chappelle, “Sticks and Stones” — 16/5

Trevor Noah, “Son of Patricia” — 4/1

Ellen DeGeneres, “Relatable” — 4/1

Aziz Ansari, “Right Now” — 9/2

Jim Gaffigan, “Quality Time” — 9/2

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Michelle Obama, “Becoming” — 31/10

Various Artists, “Beastie Boys Book” — 39/10

John Waters, “Mr. Know-It-All” — 4/1

Sekou Andrews and the String Theory, “Sekou Andrews and the String Theory” — 9/2

Eric Alexandrakis, “I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — 82/25

Gary Clark Jr., “This Land” — 19/5

FKA Twigs, “Cellophane” — 4/1

Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try” — 9/2

Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone” — 9/2

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“Hadestown” — 31/10

“Moulin Rouge!” — 4/1

“Oklahoma!” — 9/2

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” — 9/2

“Ain’t Too Proud” — 9/2

BEST VISUAL MEDIA COMPILATION

“A Star is Born” — 16/5

“Rocketman” — 39/10

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 4/1

“The Lion King” — 9/2

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — 9/2

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SCORE

“Chernobyl” — 17/5

“Game of Thrones” — 4/1

“Avengers: Endgame” — 4/1

“The Lion King” — 4/1

“Mary Poppins Returns” — 9/2

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SONG

“I’ll Never Love Again” from “A Star is Born” — 31/10

“Spirit” from “The Lion King” — 39/10

“Girl in the Movies” from “Dumplin'” — 9/2

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” from “Toy Story 4” — 9/2

“Suspirium” from “Suspiria” — 9/2

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.