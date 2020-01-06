Long live the queen! Olivia Colman joins tiny group of actors with a 3-for-3 Golden Globe record

Long live the queen indeed. Olivia Colman maintained her perfect Golden Globes record on Sunday, taking home Best TV Drama Actress for “The Crown.” The Oscar winner previously won for her supporting turn on the AMC limited series “The Night Manager” three years ago and for her eventual Oscar-winning performance in “The Favourite” last year.

While many stars have gone 2 for 2 at the Globes, including last year’s TV drama actress winner Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), it’s much more difficult to bat 1000 at three-plus nominations for acting (this excludes defunct Globes categories, like New Star of the Year and the Henrietta Award, that don’t have a project attached). Martin Landau also went 3 for 3, prevailing for the second season of “Mission: Impossible” in 1968 and then on the film side for his supporting performances in “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” (1988) and “Ed Wood” (1994), the latter of which earned him an Oscar.

Neither Colman nor Landau have anything on Rosalind Russell though. She converted all five of her nominations into wins: Best Actress for “Sister Kenny” (1946) and “Mourning Becomes Electra” (1947) (this was before the Globes split the race into genres), and Best Comedy/Musical Actress for “Auntie Mame” (1958), “A Majority of One” (1961) and “Gypsy” (1962).

Colman, whose “The Crown” predecessor Claire Foy also won this award three years ago — aka the same night Colman won for “The Night Manager — was in second place in our odds behind Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), who was aiming to become the first woman to win the drama and comedy/musical actress TV categories.

In third in our odds was Emmy champ Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), followed by Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) and “The Morning Show’s” Reese Witherspoon.

