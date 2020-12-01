Will Olivia Colman retain her flawless Golden Globe record with 2 wins in a single night?

Olivia Colman has a perfect record at the Golden Globes, going 3-0, and she can improve on that tally in a huge way in February. The Oscar winner is the favorite in two races, which would make her the fifth performer to snag two Globes in one night.

Colman is comfortably out front in our Best TV Drama Actress odds for “The Crown” at 10/3. As the defending champ, she’d be the first person to go back to back in the category since Claire Danes did it in 2012 and ’13 for “Homeland.” Colman would also join a short list of multiple winners in the category — only three other people have won twice (Edie Falco, Sharon Gless and Lee Remick), while Danes has prevailed three times, and Angela Lansbury holds the record with four.

She’s in a much tighter spot in on the film side in Best Supporting Actress, where she competes for “The Father.” Though she shares the same 39/10 odds as “Hillbilly Elegy’s” Glenn Close, Colman is in front by a hair due to higher placements.

Only four performers have scored Globe bookends in one night — all women. Sigourney Weaver was the first to do so, winning in supporting and drama lead for “Working Girl” (1988) and “Gorillas in the Mist,” the latter of which was in a three-way tie with Jodie Foster (“The Accused”) and Shirley MacLaine (“Madame Sousatzka”). Joan Plowright earned film and TV supporting Globes for “Enchanted April (1991) and “Stalin,” respectively. Helen Mirren was crowned for her royal lead performances in “The Queen” (2006) and the miniseries “Elizabeth I.” The most recent double champ was Kate Winslet, who bagged her first two career Globes in supporting actress for “The Reader” (2008) and in drama actress for “Revolutionary Road.”

So will Colman pull off the twofer? It’ll be tough since she has been amply rewarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — she won for her supporting turn in the AMC limited series “The Night Manager” in 2017, her eventual Oscar-winning turn in “The Favourite” (2018) and as aforementioned, for “The Crown” last cycle. But you know, sometimes when they like you, they really like you.

Since Colman’s already won for playing Queen Elizabeth, the HFPA could very well move on to a new winner, like it did when it awarded Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) in 2018 instead of giving a second Globe to Colman’s predecessor Claire Foy. But “Handmaid’s” was a big, buzzy freshman show that also took the drama series honor, and there’s not really such a show this time around. Plus, “The Crown” just dropped its highly anticipated fourth season, featuring Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), to stellar reviews; it currently sits at 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, its highest rating of all four installments.

Colman would only potentially face one of her rivals from last year, Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), who is in fifth place. Laura Linney (“Ozark”) is in second, with Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) in third and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) in fourth.

Even though it’s ostensibly a narrower race, Colman might have a better chance taking home a Globe for “The Father” as the supporting actress field is pretty open, and her closest competition (no pun intended), Close, is hampered by, um, some not-so-great reviews for her film. On the flip side, “The Father,” in which Colman plays the daughter of Anthony Hopkins‘ dementia-stricken character, opened to raves at Sundance, with both of their performances singled out.

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) is in third in our odds, followed by Saoirse Ronan (“Ammonite”) and Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”).

