Olivia Colman (‘The Crown’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Olivia Colman is entering “The Crown” episode “Cri de Coeur” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program streamed November 17 and was the 10th episode of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Queen Elizabeth II (Colman) prepares to celebrate her Silver Jubilee. She feels the country is falling apart and accepts the blame internally. Elizabeth agrees to the divorce between Margaret and Tony, setting a royal precedent. She gives support to her sister after a potential overdose on anxiety pills.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Colman now has her third career Emmy nomination after bids for “The Night Manager” and “Fleabag.” For this 2020 contest, she is competing against reigning champ Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) and her co-star Sandra Oh, past winners Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and rookie contender Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

