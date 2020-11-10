Olivia Reyes eliminated on ‘The Voice’ after ‘Hard Place’ battle vs. Tamara Jade [WATCH]

Olivia Reyes, a 19-year-old singer from Teaneck, New Jersey, was eliminated during Monday’s first battle round episode of “The Voice.” Her coach John Legend teamed her up against Tamara Jade, a four-chair turn artist, to the H.E.R. song “Hard Place.” John and his battle advisor Miguel mentored both aspiring artists, but in the end John decided to advance Tamara to the knockouts. The other coaches opted not to save Olivia, so she was sent packing. Watch “The Voice” battle video above.

When she first appeared on NBC’s reality TV show, Olivia took on “Falling” for her blind audition and had two coaches fighting over her: John and Gwen Stefani. You may remember Olivia as having a best friend whose father was Season 2 winner Jermaine Paul. Despite Blake heavily encouraging Olivia to choose his girlfriend’s team, she instead opted for Team Legend.

With Olivia’s exit, Team Legend now consists of the following nine artists: Tamara Jade, John Holiday, Cami Clune, Sid Kingsley, Rio Souma, Casmè, Julia Cooper, Bailey Rae and James Pyle. Who do YOU think can win from this group?

Olivia’s NBC bio: “Olivia Reyes grew up in a baseball-loving family. Her brother plays competitively and Olivia played softball until she quit in to focus on singing in high school. She was involved in choir and musical theater throughout school, but only sang background. Her family never heard her truly sing until she entered herself in a teen competition at age 14. Her family was so shocked at her raw talent that they encouraged her to enter the competition again the next year, which she won. Olivia is now in college studying entertainment business and is pursuing a career in music.”

