‘American Idol’: What’s better than teen sensation Olivia Ximines shaking it like Tina Turner on ‘Proud Mary’? [WATCH VIDEO]

When we first met California native Olivia Ximines during the “American Idol” audition rounds, the sweet 16-year-old was accompanied by her high-school dance team, Orange Vista. They all performed their moves for the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. But then Olivia confidently took the spotlight by herself and nailed Tori Kelly‘s hit “Language.” Katy declared her to be a “delight” and compared her to Brandy. Luke told her to not lose her sparkling aura.

Olivia has turned 17 since she gave that performance while earning a ticket to the Hollywood rounds. But she still was one of the youngest contestants vying for a spot in the Top 20 on Sunday nights episode in Hawaii. This confidant lady who has a bit of a throaty rumble in her voice has picked “Proud Mary” — a tune that has had its ups and downs on the show. Gilberto Rivera belted the anthem for his audition and pranced in his platform red boots. It was enough to get him to Hollywood but that was where his journey ended.

But Olivia was not leaving anything to chance. She choreographed her performance and practiced her Tina Turner dance moves. “Idol” mentor Bobby Bones stops by and tries to imitate her shoulder-shimmy dip move but the Season 27 winner of “Dancing With the Stars” is as stiff as a surfboard. The girl can’t help but giggle at his attempt, but then pretends it was good for the sake of his pride.

As for her performance of the raucous version of the golden-oldie, Olivia pulls out all the stops — from the slow-building first verse to when she takes off a coat to reveal a canary-yellow costume strewn with swinging fringe. She has her hair whipping around, too, and ends the song with a saucey growl. The judges are on their feet by the end. Her reaction after it was over? Pure teenager. “It was amazing, I need some water and I’ve got to pee.”

During her critique, Lionel says, “So last night this Tina Turner attitude — you just brought it back full circle to kind of give us a reminder you don’t only sing, but you move. Your energy, your smile. It was quite amazing.” And, yes, this ball of fire makes the cut in the Top 20 for 2020.

