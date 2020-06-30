Ex-Olympian Shevon Nieto earns standing ovation on ‘America’s Got Talent’ after powerful song about perseverance [WATCH]

During the Tuesday, June 30 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” ex-Olympian Shevon Nieto earns a standing ovation from all four judges — not because of her athleticism, but because of her voice. This 37-year-old was born in Jamaica, grew up in New York and now lives in California. Shevon is a two-time Olympic runner who retired in 2016 after her husband, an Olympic high-jumper, became paralyzed. “Welcome to the Olympics of talent,” Howie Mandel proclaims when she steps out onto the stage. Watch the “AGT” sneak peek video above.

Shevon wrote an original song titled “Through The Good And Bad” for her husband, a powerful story about love and perseverance. It was after his accident that she began feeling “comfort in music” for the first time. Howie, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and guest judge Eric Stonestreet all stand up at the conclusion of her performance, some of them moved to tears. Alas, Heidi Klum was still out sick at the time of this taping. And the reason there’s no studio audience present is because of the coronavirus.

Prior to Shevon walking out on the “AGT” stage, she tells her heart-wrenching story to the camera. “In 2016 I got a phone call that changed my life. Jamie was coaching Olympic hopeful athletes and Jamie’s foot slipped on one of his jumps,” she recalls. “At that time Jamie and I had been dating for about three years and we had discussions of kids and getting married. I was actually getting ready for my third Olympic games,” following Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008. She continues, “When I got to the hospital, he was lying there and he could no longer move. They said he’s paralyzed. Walking was not in the equation. Jamie just kept saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ He felt like he messed up our dream … But I said, ‘I’m used to challenges.'”

From NBC: “Auditions 6. June 30. The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.”

