‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ wins Best Picture at Critics’ Choice Awards, while ‘1917’ and ‘Parasite’ BOTH win for directing

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” continued its winning streak by claiming Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards following its victory for Best Film Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes. Check out the complete list of Critics’ Choice winners here.

But the hundreds of broadcast, online and print journalists who make up the Critics’ Choice Association spread the wealth. While “Hollywood” won Best Picture it only claimed three other categories: Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay (Quentin Tarantino) and Best Production Design. Those four total prizes made it the most awarded film of the night.

Not far behind was “1917,” which took three awards: Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing (somewhat of a surprise for a film designed to look like there are no edits) and Best Director (Sam Mendes). That directing prize was actually a tie, though. Mendes shared the honor with “Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon Ho.

“Parasite” also won Best Foreign Language Film, which gave it two total victories for the night. Also prevailing twice were “Dolemite is My Name” (Best Comedy Film and Best Costume Design), “Avengers: Endgame” (Best Action Film and Best Visual Effects) and “Joker” (Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Score).

The Critics’ Choice Association rubber-stamped all the Globe winners for acting. In addition to Phoenix and Pitt’s victories, Renee Zellweger claimed Best Actress for playing legendary singer Judy Garland in “Judy,” while Laura Dern picked up Best Supporting Actress for her role as a fierce divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.”

“The Irishman” came in with the most nominations of any film (14), and it didn’t leave empty-handed. It won Best Ensemble. Another heavily nominated film — “Little Women” with nine bids — was awarded for Greta Gerwig‘s adapted screenplay. Find out who else had a good night here, and discuss this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums, unless you’ve gone to bed early for the Oscar nominations, which come less than 12 hours after these kudos wrapped.