‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ predicted to lead Oscar nominations with 10, followed by ‘Irishman’ and ‘1917’ with 9 apiece

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be the top film when Oscar nominations are announced on Monday morning, January 13. We’re predicting a leading 10 nominations for the nostalgic showbiz movie. and we think it’ll win four of those, including Best Picture. Scroll down to see our complete nominations forecasts arranged by film, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These predictions are based on the combined forecasts of more than 10,000 Gold Derby users who have placed their bets in our predictions center — more than ever before. And “Once Upon a Time” only recently jumped to the top of our odds in the race for Best Picture following its windfall at the Golden Globes, where it was the leading winner with three prizes including Best Film Comedy/Musical.

It would be the first Quentin Tarantino movie to win Best Picture, though ironically we’re not currently predicting Tarantino himself to win for writing or directing it. If we’re right about that, this would be the first Best Picture without a corresponding writing or directing victory since “Chicago” (2002). But Tarantino is close to the top in both categories, so if the film is the nominations leader as we’re expecting it to be, our odds might swing in its direction after Monday’s announcement.

Next in line with nine predicted nominations is “The Irishman,” which is the favorite to win three of its categories: Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Adapted Screenplay (Steven Zaillian) and Best Film Editing. Scorsese has the narrowest of leads in our Director odds over Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite’) and Tarantino, so that’s another race to watch closely. The lead could change hands in a snap.

“1917” is also predicted to be nominated nine times, which is especially impressive because it’s not forecast for Best Original Screenplay or any acting nominations. It’s a testament to how well we think the film will do in craft categories, and indeed we think it’ll win four times in those races: Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. That would tie it with “Once Upon a Time” as the night’s biggest winner.

We expect “Little Women” to rebound here with eight nominations after its shortfalls at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards. And then there are four films we think will be nominated six times apiece: “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “Rocketman.” That would make “Rocketman” this year’s most nominated film without a Best Picture bid. That’s actually more nominations than “Bohemian Rhapsody” got last year, and that film did make the cut for Best Picture.

“ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” (10)

Picture

Director — Quentin Tarantino

Actor — Leonardo DiCaprio

Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Costume Design

Film Editing

Makeup and Hairstyling

Production Design

“THE IRISHMAN” (9)

Picture

Director — Martin Scorsese

Supporting Actor — Al Pacino

Supporting Actor — Joe Pesci

Adapted Screenplay

Cinematography

Film Editing

Production Design

Visual Effects

“1917” (9)

Picture

Director — Sam Mendes

Cinematography

Film Editing

Production Design

Score

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Visual Effects

“LITTLE WOMEN” (8)

Picture

Director — Greta Gerwig

Actress — Saoirse Ronan

Supporting Actress — Florence Pugh

Adapted Screenplay

Costume Design

Production Design

Score

“JOKER” (6)

Picture

Actor — Joaquin Phoenix

Adapted Screenplay

Cinematography

Makeup and Hairstyling

Score

“MARRIAGE STORY” (6)

Picture

Actor — Adam Driver

Actress — Scarlett Johansson

Supporting Actress — Laura Dern

Original Screenplay

Score

“PARASITE” (6)

Picture

Director — Bong Joon Ho

Supporting Actor — Song Kang Ho

Original Screenplay

Film Editing

International Film

“ROCKETMAN” (6)

Actor — Taron Egerton

Costume Design

Makeup and Hairstyling

Song — “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

“FORD V FERRARI” (4)

Picture

Film Editing

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

“JOJO RABBIT” (4)

Picture

Supporting Actress — Scarlett Johansson

Adapted Screenplay

Production Design

“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (4)

Score

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Visual Effects

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME: (3)

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Visual Effects

“BOMBSHELL” (3)

Actress — Charlize Theron

Supporting Actress — Margot Robbie

Makeup and Hairstyling

“THE FAREWELL” (2)

Actress — Awkwafina

Original Screenplay

“FROZEN II” (2)

Song — “Into the Unknown”

Animated Feature

“HONEYLAND” (2)

Documentary Feature

International Film

“JUDY” (2)

Actress — Renee Zellweger

Makeup and Hairstyling

“THE LION KING” (2)

Song — “Spirit”

Visual Effects

“PAIN AND GLORY” (2)

Actor — Antonio Banderas

International Film

“KNIVES OUT” (2)

Picture

Original Screenplay

“AMERICAN FACTORY” (1)

Documentary Feature

“APOLLO 11” (1)

Documentary Feature

“ATLANTICS” (1)

International Film

“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (1)

Supporting Actor — Tom Hanks

“THE CAVE” (1)

Documentary Feature

“DOLEMITE IS MY NAME” (1)

Costume Design

“DOWNTON ABBEY” (1)

Costume Design

“FOR SAMA” (1)

Documentary Feature

“HARRIET” (1)

Song — “Stand Up”

“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD” (1)

Animated Feature

“HUSTLERS” (1)

Supporting Actress — Jennifer Lopez

“I LOST MY BODY” (1)

Animated Feature

“THE LIGHTHOUSE” (1)

Cinematography

“LES MISERABLES” (1)

International Film

“MISSING LINK” (1)

Animated Feature

“TOY STORY 4” (1)

Animated Feature

“THE TWO POPES” (1)

Adapted Screenplay

“WILD ROSE” (1)

Song — “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)”

