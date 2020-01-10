‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ predicted to lead Oscar nominations with 10, followed by ‘Irishman’ and ‘1917’ with 9 apiece

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be the top film when Oscar nominations are announced on Monday morning, January 13. We’re predicting a leading 10 nominations for the nostalgic showbiz movie. and we think it’ll win four of those, including Best Picture. Scroll down to see our complete nominations forecasts arranged by film, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.
These predictions are based on the combined forecasts of more than 10,000 Gold Derby users who have placed their bets in our predictions center — more than ever before. And “Once Upon a Time” only recently jumped to the top of our odds in the race for Best Picture following its windfall at the Golden Globes, where it was the leading winner with three prizes including Best Film Comedy/Musical.
It would be the first Quentin Tarantino movie to win Best Picture, though ironically we’re not currently predicting Tarantino himself to win for writing or directing it. If we’re right about that, this would be the first Best Picture without a corresponding writing or directing victory since “Chicago” (2002). But Tarantino is close to the top in both categories, so if the film is the nominations leader as we’re expecting it to be, our odds might swing in its direction after Monday’s announcement.
Next in line with nine predicted nominations is “The Irishman,” which is the favorite to win three of its categories: Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Adapted Screenplay (Steven Zaillian) and Best Film Editing. Scorsese has the narrowest of leads in our Director odds over Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite’) and Tarantino, so that’s another race to watch closely. The lead could change hands in a snap.
“1917” is also predicted to be nominated nine times, which is especially impressive because it’s not forecast for Best Original Screenplay or any acting nominations. It’s a testament to how well we think the film will do in craft categories, and indeed we think it’ll win four times in those races: Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. That would tie it with “Once Upon a Time” as the night’s biggest winner.
We expect “Little Women” to rebound here with eight nominations after its shortfalls at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards. And then there are four films we think will be nominated six times apiece: “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “Rocketman.” That would make “Rocketman” this year’s most nominated film without a Best Picture bid. That’s actually more nominations than “Bohemian Rhapsody” got last year, and that film did make the cut for Best Picture.
Check out our complete predictions by film below, and make or update your predictions here as often as you like throughout the weekend before nominations are announced.
“ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” (10)
Picture
Director — Quentin Tarantino
Actor — Leonardo DiCaprio
Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt
Original Screenplay
Cinematography
Costume Design
Film Editing
Makeup and Hairstyling
Production Design
“THE IRISHMAN” (9)
Picture
Director — Martin Scorsese
Supporting Actor — Al Pacino
Supporting Actor — Joe Pesci
Adapted Screenplay
Cinematography
Film Editing
Production Design
Visual Effects
“1917” (9)
Picture
Director — Sam Mendes
Cinematography
Film Editing
Production Design
Score
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Visual Effects
“LITTLE WOMEN” (8)
Picture
Director — Greta Gerwig
Actress — Saoirse Ronan
Supporting Actress — Florence Pugh
Adapted Screenplay
Costume Design
Production Design
Score
“JOKER” (6)
Picture
Actor — Joaquin Phoenix
Adapted Screenplay
Cinematography
Makeup and Hairstyling
Score
“MARRIAGE STORY” (6)
Picture
Actor — Adam Driver
Actress — Scarlett Johansson
Supporting Actress — Laura Dern
Original Screenplay
Score
“PARASITE” (6)
Picture
Director — Bong Joon Ho
Supporting Actor — Song Kang Ho
Original Screenplay
Film Editing
International Film
“ROCKETMAN” (6)
Actor — Taron Egerton
Costume Design
Makeup and Hairstyling
Song — “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
“FORD V FERRARI” (4)
Picture
Film Editing
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
“JOJO RABBIT” (4)
Picture
Supporting Actress — Scarlett Johansson
Adapted Screenplay
Production Design
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (4)
Score
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Visual Effects
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME: (3)
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Visual Effects
“BOMBSHELL” (3)
Actress — Charlize Theron
Supporting Actress — Margot Robbie
Makeup and Hairstyling
“THE FAREWELL” (2)
Actress — Awkwafina
Original Screenplay
“FROZEN II” (2)
Song — “Into the Unknown”
Animated Feature
“HONEYLAND” (2)
Documentary Feature
International Film
“JUDY” (2)
Actress — Renee Zellweger
Makeup and Hairstyling
“THE LION KING” (2)
Song — “Spirit”
Visual Effects
“PAIN AND GLORY” (2)
Actor — Antonio Banderas
International Film
“KNIVES OUT” (2)
Picture
Original Screenplay
“AMERICAN FACTORY” (1)
Documentary Feature
“APOLLO 11” (1)
Documentary Feature
“ATLANTICS” (1)
International Film
“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (1)
Supporting Actor — Tom Hanks
“THE CAVE” (1)
Documentary Feature
“DOLEMITE IS MY NAME” (1)
Costume Design
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (1)
Costume Design
“FOR SAMA” (1)
Documentary Feature
“HARRIET” (1)
Song — “Stand Up”
“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD” (1)
Animated Feature
“HUSTLERS” (1)
Supporting Actress — Jennifer Lopez
“I LOST MY BODY” (1)
Animated Feature
“THE LIGHTHOUSE” (1)
Cinematography
“LES MISERABLES” (1)
International Film
“MISSING LINK” (1)
Animated Feature
“TOY STORY 4” (1)
Animated Feature
“THE TWO POPES” (1)
Adapted Screenplay
“WILD ROSE” (1)
Song — “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)”
