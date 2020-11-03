‘One Night in Miami’ Oscar categories: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree in lead; Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr. in supporting

One of the hottest properties for the 2021 Academy Awards race is “One Night in Miami” from Amazon Prime. The company is now confirming how they will campaign the four-man ensemble for Oscars, Globes, SAG Awards and more. Kingsley Ben-Adir and Eli Goree will be in lead; Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom, Jr. will be in supporting.

Based on the stage play by Kemp Powers, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Oscar champ and four-time Emmy winner Regina King. Powers adapted his work for the screenplay, which is inspired by true events. Producers are Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder and Jody Klein.

The plot revolves around an evening in 1964 when four iconic figures gather to celebrate the boxing upset of Cassius Clay over Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall. Clay (Goree), who would soon become Muhammad Ali, parties and has intense discussions with political activist Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), music superstar Sam Cooke (Odom) and NFL legend Jim Brown (Hodge). Ben-Adir and Goree will compete at events as Best Actor. Hodge and Odom will be seeking votes as Best Supporting Actor.

The movie will open in a limited number of theaters in the U.S. on December 25. It has its Amazon Prime on January 15.

