Oscar Best Picture predictions by experts: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ has early lead over ‘1917’ following nominations announcement

In the wake of the 2020 Academy Awards nominations announcement on January 13, our Oscar experts from major media outlets have started to make their Best Picture predictions. Quentin Tarantino‘s fable “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which reaped 10 nominations, has the early lead with 11 of our 19 critics predicting it to win Best Picture on February 8. Sam Mendes war epic “1917” has the backing of five experts. And Boon Jong Ho‘s social satire “Parasite” has the support of three Oscar watchers. None of the other six nominees is predicted to prevail in the top race at the 92nd Academy Awards.

That support for “OUATH” gives it leading odds of 5/1 to take home the Best Picture award while “1917” has odds of 6/1 to pull off an upset and “Parasite” sits at 7/1. (See the individual rankings by experts and the resulting odds.) Scroll through our photo gallery at the top of this post to see how our expert critics rank Oscar contenders in the other 23 races according to the likelihood of winning in the key races.

Here’s how the Best Picture predictions break down by expert as well as the most up-to-date odds for each of the nine nominees to win:

BEST PICTURE

1. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: 11 experts (5/1 odds)

Joyce Eng (Gold Derby)

Tariq Khan (Fox News)

Susan King (Gold Derby)

Jack Mathews (Gold Derby)

Michael Musto (NewNowNext)

Nikki Novak (Fandango)

Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby)

Jazz Tangcay (Variety)

Peter Travers (Rolling Stone)

Jeff Wells (Hollywood Elsewhere)

Susan Wloszczyna(Gold Derby)

2. “1917”: 5 experts (6/1 odds)

Thelma Adams (Gold Derby)

Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior)

Perri Nemiroff (Collider)

Anne Thompson (Indiewire)

Brian Truitt (USA Today)

3. “Parasite”: 3 experts (7/1 odds)

Matthew Jacobs (Huffington Post)

Kevin Polowy (Yahoo)

Christopher Rosen (Decider)

4. “The Irishman”: (8/1 odds)

5. “Joker”: (17/2 odds)

6. “Jojo Rabbit”: (19/2 odds)

7. “Marriage Story”: (10/1 odds)

8. “Little Women”: (21/2 odds)

9. “Ford v Ferrari”: (12/1 odds)

