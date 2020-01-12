Oscar front-runner Joaquin Phoenix (‘Joker’) goes deep with Anderson Cooper on ’60 Minutes’

Expected Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix pours his heart out to interview Anderson Cooper on a segment of “60 Minutes” this Sunday on the eve of the announcement of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards whose ceremony will air on February 9 on ABC.

The star of “Joker,” the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark at the box office worldwide, has already claimed his second Globe — following his win for playing country legend Johnny Cash in 2005’s “Walk the Line” — as the deranged and abused clown Arthur Fleck who transforms into Batman’s nemesis the Joker.

Phoenix, who made his acting debut along with his late brother Phoenix, in 1982 on the TV series “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” opens up to Cooper about the overdose death of his older sibling outside of the Los Angeles music venue the Viper Room in 1993.

The actor also admits in the interview that he gets “petrified” on film sets because he is worried that he won’t be able to fully realized his characters with all the ideas he has in his head. “There are so many things that I want to express … when I take on a role,” he says. “And so I am just nervous that I’m not going to be able to find the right kind of space to express that.” Check out the video clip above.

Phoenix has a rep of being difficult during interviews when he is asked about his approach to acting — mostly because he doesn’t fully understand how he does what he does on camera. But he shares an anecdote with Cooper about a scene where Fleck runs away from a crime scene and hides his gun in a restroom. Both he and director Todd Phillips thought there should be more to it than just that. Phoenix says, “I thought there was some kind of movement. That it was some kind of physical transformation, right? A metamorphosis.” He performed a slow macabre dance to haunting cello music and assumed the guise of a mad murder.

To learn more about this gifted and complicated actor, who has been Oscar-nominated three times previously for his supporting role in 2000’s “Gladiator” and as a lead for “Walk the Line” and 2012’s “The Master,” tune into “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

