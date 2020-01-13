Oscar nominations by film: ‘Joker’ leads with 11 bids, but what’s it missing? See our breakdown

When the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday, January 13, “Joker” came out on top with a leading 11 bids. (Below, see all Oscar nominations by film.) But does size really matter considering last year’s noms leaders “The Favourite” and “Roma,” which both had 10 bids, still couldn’t beat five-time nominee “Green Book” for Best Picture? “Joker’s” haul is especially impressive considering it only missed out on nominations for Best Visual Effects (where it wasn’t eligible) and Best Production Design.

Following “Joker” on the list of the most-nominated films are “The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which all tied at 10 bids apiece. Then there’s a big drop to six laurels apiece for “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.” The only Best Picture nominee to nab less than a handful of citations is “Ford v Ferrari,” which must make due at four.

“Bombshell,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “The Two Popes” all received a trio of Oscar nominations this year, tying them as the most-recognized films without a coveted Best Picture nomination. Finally, there are five movies — “Harriet,” “Honeyland,” “Judy,” “Pain and Glory” and “Toy Story 4” — that came in with a pair of bids each.

John Cho and Issa Rae announced the 2020 Oscar nominations on Monday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The host-free ceremony will air February 9 on ABC.

Here’s the complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations by film:

11 NOMINATIONS

“Joker”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Score

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

10 NOMINATIONS

“The Irishman”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

“1917”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Score

Best Production Design

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Best Visual Effects

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

6 NOMINATIONS

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

“Little Women”

Best Picture

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Costume Design

Best Score

“Marriage Story”

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Score

“Parasite”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best International Feature Film

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

4 NOMINATIONS

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Picture

Best Film Editing

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

3 NOMINATIONS

“Bombshell”

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Score

Best Sound Editing

Best Visual Effects

“The Two Popes”

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

2 NOMINATIONS

“Harriet”

Best Actress

Best Song

“Honeyland”

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Feature Film

“Judy”

Best Actress

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Pain and Glory”

Best Actor

Best International Feature Film

“Toy Story 4”

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Song

