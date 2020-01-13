Oscar nominations by film: ‘Joker’ leads with 11 bids, but what’s it missing? See our breakdown

When the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday, January 13, “Joker” came out on top with a leading 11 bids. (Below, see all Oscar nominations by film.) But does size really matter considering last year’s noms leaders “The Favourite” and “Roma,” which both had 10 bids, still couldn’t beat five-time nominee “Green Book” for Best Picture? “Joker’s” haul is especially impressive considering it only missed out on nominations for Best Visual Effects (where it wasn’t eligible) and Best Production Design.
Following “Joker” on the list of the most-nominated films are “The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which all tied at 10 bids apiece. Then there’s a big drop to six laurels apiece for “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.” The only Best Picture nominee to nab less than a handful of citations is “Ford v Ferrari,” which must make due at four.
“Bombshell,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “The Two Popes” all received a trio of Oscar nominations this year, tying them as the most-recognized films without a coveted Best Picture nomination. Finally, there are five movies — “Harriet,” “Honeyland,” “Judy,” “Pain and Glory” and “Toy Story 4” — that came in with a pair of bids each.
John Cho and Issa Rae announced the 2020 Oscar nominations on Monday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The host-free ceremony will air February 9 on ABC.
Here’s the complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations by film:
11 NOMINATIONS
“Joker”
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Film Editing
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Score
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
10 NOMINATIONS
“The Irishman”
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actor
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Film Editing
Best Production Design
Best Visual Effects
“1917”
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Original Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Score
Best Production Design
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
Best Visual Effects
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actor
Best Original Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Production Design
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
6 NOMINATIONS
“Jojo Rabbit”
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Costume Design
Best Film Editing
Best Production Design
“Little Women”
Best Picture
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actress
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Costume Design
Best Score
“Marriage Story”
Best Picture
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actress
Best Original Screenplay
Best Score
“Parasite”
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Original Screenplay
Best International Feature Film
Best Film Editing
Best Production Design
4 NOMINATIONS
“Ford v Ferrari”
Best Picture
Best Film Editing
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
3 NOMINATIONS
“Bombshell”
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actress
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Best Score
Best Sound Editing
Best Visual Effects
“The Two Popes”
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actor
Best Adapted Screenplay
2 NOMINATIONS
“Harriet”
Best Actress
Best Song
“Honeyland”
Best Documentary Feature
Best International Feature Film
“Judy”
Best Actress
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Pain and Glory”
Best Actor
Best International Feature Film
“Toy Story 4”
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Song
Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions