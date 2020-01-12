2020 Oscars calendar: Academy Awards nominations on January 13, ceremony is February 9

Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13 with final voting set to take place for six days beginning on Jan. 30. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on February 9. For the second year in a row, the ceremony will not have a host.

The makeup artists and hairstylists revealed their winners two days before the academy reveals its slate of contenders for the Oscars. The rest of the guild awards are on the calendar in the weeks ahead, including the film editors this Friday and the producers on Saturday.

The PGA has about the same number of members as the academy (8,000 or so) and uses the same system of voting as the Oscars to decide the Best Picture winner. By opting for a preferential ballot, the PGA has an outstanding track record at previewing the eventual Oscar winner (21 of the last 30, including last year’s double dipper “Green Book.”)

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes



Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

PREDICT the Oscar nominations now; change them until January 13

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

Be sure to make your Oscar nomination predictions so that Hollywood studio executives can see how their films are faring in our Academy Awards odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until just before nominees are announced on January 13.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions