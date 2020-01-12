Watch Oscar nominations announcement livestream here Monday morning at 5:18 a.m. PT (8:18 a.m. ET)

The 2020 Oscar nominations, which we will stream live here at Gold Derby, will be unveiled in two parts. At 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET, the line-ups in nine races will be announced: supporting actor and actress, costume design, film editing score, sound editing and sound mixing, and both animated and live action short.

Ten minutes later, the nominees in the other 15 races at the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be revealed. Besides six of the marquee categories — picture, director, lead actor and actress, and both original and adapted screenplays — we will learn who is contending for four below-the-line races (cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, production design, and visual effects) as well as original song, animated feature, foreign language film and both documentary feature and short.

The winners in all two dozen races will be part of the big show that is set to air live on ABC on Sunday, February 9. For the second year in a row the ceremony will not have a host.

