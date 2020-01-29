Double Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger-Koskoff on the ‘tears, angst and laughs’ of producing both ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Joker’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was thrilling, just a great morning, one of the great mornings of my life,” reveals producer Emma Tillinger-Koskoff about receiving an impressive two Oscar nominations this year as producer of Todd Phillips‘ “Joker,” which raked in a field-leading 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese‘s “The Irishman,” which followed with ten nominations. “21 nominations, the greatest crews, I’m so, so proud of everybody,” the double nominee proclaims. “Just sitting there watching every category with ‘Joker,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘Joker,’ ‘Irishman,’ it was really magical.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Tillinger-Koskoff above.

SEE ‘Joker’ leads Oscar nominations with 11, followed by ‘Irishman,’ ‘1917’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ with 10

Tillinger-Koskoff believes that there are different kinds of producers on various projects, depending on who is at the helm and what the specific demands of each shoot might be. “I’m a director’s producer,” she explains, noting that on projects where a director has such a singular vision, her role is as a facilitator and overseer to ensure the production goes as smoothly as possible, for the cast and crew to each bring their A game.

“I work very closely with the filmmaker to help realize their vision and shield them and protect them as much as I can from the pitfalls of film making,” she explains. “For me every day is about making sure that, whether it’s Marty or Todd, that they have a really safe, protected environment to create and do their job.”

SEE BAFTA Awards nominations: ‘Joker’ just ahead of ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘1917’

“Filming can be long, hours can be intense, and you want make sure that everyone is OK and not too tired and the energy is good,” she adds. “There’s a lot of troubleshooting, there’s a lot of problem-solving, there’s a lot of tears and angst and laughs!”

PREDICT the Oscars nominations; change them until February 9

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions