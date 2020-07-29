Hoping to go from Oscar loser to Emmy winner: Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Carell …

As film and TV continue to converge, we weren’t surprised to see a number of past Oscar contenders showing up in the roster of 2020 Emmy nominees. While the 17 listed below have not taken home an Academy Award, they could very well be putting an Emmy on their mantle in September.

Eight of these Oscar also-rans are already Emmy champs: Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), James Cromwell (“Succession”), Laurence Fishburne (“#FreeRayshawn”), Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Bette Midler (“The Politician”), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) and Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away with Murder”).

Nine other Oscar nominees are still hoping to finally win an Emmy: Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Adam Driver (“Saturday Night Live”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“The Elephant Queen” narrator), Anna Kendrick (“Dummy”), Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”) and Dev Patel (“Modern Love”).

SEE Full list of 2020 Emmy nominations

All nine have a legitimate shot at taking their categories, particularly Bonham Carter and Murphy, who have long been discussed as the front-runners in Drama Supporting Actress and Comedy Guest Actor, respectively.

Awards pundits weren’t sure if Carell could sneak into Drama Actor with the competition being what it was, but he has Emmy history on his side: for the past nine years, the winner in this category has either been in the first or final season of their show. Carell is the only one who fits that criteria this year.

For Cheadle, in a category without two-time defending Comedy Actor champion Bill Hader, he could very well ride an overdue narrative with this being his 10th nomination without a win.

The same could be said for Bassett, who also has a bid in the narrator category, and Driver, who is just coming off another Oscar nom.

Patel is the one option for fans of “Modern Love” to converge behind.

As for Ejiofor and Kendrick, anything is possible in the narration and short form categories and both have worked with all kinds of people in the industry.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions